An acclaimed documentary film about former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger is to be screened at a St Albans cinema.

The Odyssey will show Arsène Wenger: Invincible on Friday, December 10 at 7.30pm.

Produced by Noah Media Group and Federation Entertainment, Arsène Wenger: Invincible is the stunning, definitive film documentary portrait of one of the greatest football managers of all time.

St Albans resident John McKenna, co-founder and CEO of Noah Media Group, will intro the screening and there will be a Q&A afterwards with a special guest.

A genius, visionary and obsessive, what Wenger achieved with Arsenal Football Club changed the landscape of the English game and shaped football worldwide.

Featuring remarkable access and previously unseen archive footage, directors Gabriel Clarke (Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager, Finding Jack Charlton) and Christian Jeanpierre draw back the veil on a truly enigmatic figure who discusses, for the first time, the football ‘addiction’ that was both his driving force and his 'fatal flaw’.

Shot on location in England, France and Arsène’s home village of Duttlenheim, Invincible is a compelling, intimate insight into a football figure like no other.

Framed against the backdrop of Arsenal’s historic 'Invincible' season of 2003-04, the first and only occasion a team has gone an entire Premier League campaign without defeat, the film sees Wenger reflect candidly on his revolutionary era at Arsenal and the emotional and personal turmoil that surrounded his controversial exit after 22 years.

Gravitas and heavyweight authority is added by an A-list supporting cast, led by Wenger’s greatest rival from the time, Sir Alex Ferguson, and star players whose careers were changed by the French coach, including Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp, Ian Wright, Emmanuel Petit and Robert Pires.

Arsène Wenger’s achievements are stunning. His legacy is unique. Never before has he told his story in his own words... until now.

For more on film, visit https://www.arsenewengerfilm.com



