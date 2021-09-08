Published: 7:00 PM September 8, 2021

Live classical music will return to St Albans when the Amadeus Chamber Orchestra stages its first concert for 18 months.

The long-awaited concert will take place in St Saviour's Church at 7.30pm on Saturday, September 25.

The orchestra is looking forward to welcoming back its loyal audience and promises to give a performance worth waiting for.

Joining the Amadeus orchestra will be oboe soloist Henrietta Cooke.

The programme opens with Ibert's Hommage à Mozart, an exuberant tribute to Mozart, which is followed by the delightful Oboe Concerto in C (K.314) by Mozart.

You may also want to watch:

After the interval, Vivaldi's contemplative Sinfonia 'Al Santo Sepolcro' in B minor (RV169) gives pause for reflection before the concert concludes with Mendelssohn's brilliant Symphony no. 4 (Italian).

The orchestra will be joined by Los Angeles-born conductor Elias Brown.

Elias is building an impressive international reputation as a conductor and he recently became a laureate of the Khachaturian International Conducting Competition and of the Lake Como International Conducting Competition.

Amadeus also welcomes Henrietta Cooke to play the Mozart oboe concerto.

Henrietta Cooke - Credit: Supplied by Amadeus Chamber Orchestra

Henrietta is an oboe scholar (Leopold de Rothschild Scholarship) at the Royal College of Music, where she was recently awarded the oboe prize in the RCM Woodwind Competition.

Henrietta successfully auditioned for the BBC Symphony Orchestra Pathway Scheme 2018/2019, Encounter of Music and Academy of Santander and Britten Shostakovich Festival Orchestra.

She has performed as a guest with the London Symphony Orchestra.

Discounted tickets for the classical concert in St Saviour's Church, Sandpit Lane, cost £13 in advance from www.ticketsource.co.uk/amadeuschamberorchestrastalbans, or £15 on the door. Accompanied schoolchildren £3.

For more on the orchestra, visit www.amadeuschamberorchestra.org.uk or follow the Amadeus Chamber Orchestra on Facebook www.facebook.com/AmadeusStAlbans and Twitter at twitter.com/AmadeusStAlbans