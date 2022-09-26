Review

John Manning reviews Amadeus Chamber Orchestra's latest concert in St Saviour’s Church, St Albans.

While I have rarely attended a musical event that I disliked, there are few which have generated as much delight as Saturday’s concert by the Amadeus Chamber Orchestra.

For, coupled with the usual high standard of performance I have grown to expect from the orchestra, the programme contained an old favourite I had not heard for many years, one of the most popular violin concertos ever written, and a thrilling piece of music I had never heard before.

Opening the concert was Gabriel Fauré’s Pelléas et Mélisande Suite, a favourite from my youth which I had not heard for many years.

The best-known section is movement, a fine Sicillienne with a beautiful harp and flute opening.

Following on came a show-stopping performance of Taiwanese violinist Yu-Mien Sun as soloist in Max Bruch’s ever popular Violin Concerto.

A work which demands much of the soloist but Yu-Mien, now a regular member of the Hallé Orchestra, gave an outstanding performance. All three movements are played as one continuous piece and the soloist plays almost continuously and her performance was full of life and passion.

Young American/British conductor Johann Stuckenbruck showed tremendous ability with the orchestra and paid close attention to the needs of the soloist too, resulting in a thrilling performance.

Conductor Johann Stuckenbruck. - Credit: Radek Dranikowski

Rounding off the evening was a performance of Francis Poulenc’s Sinfonietta, a work commissioned by the BBC and first performed in October 1948. This was a work completely unknown to me and also to friends with a far better knowledge of music than me – but it was another showstopper.

Put simply this work is fun! With a nodding acknowledgement to big-band jazz, Poulenc also highlights almost every instrument in the orchestra as the work dashes away though its four delightful movements.

At the end one is left wondering why this wonderful piece of music is not better known.

In all the members of Amadeus together with its soloist and conductor must be congratulated on presenting an excellent and exciting evening of well-played music.