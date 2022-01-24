News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Amadeus Chamber Orchestra plays Beethoven and Haydn at St Peter's Church concert

Alan Davies

Published: 9:43 AM January 24, 2022
Talented young conductor Henry Kennedy and piano soloist Andrew Blankfield

Amadeus Chamber Orchestra will be performing Beethoven and Haydn in a concert on Saturday, January 29 in St Peter's Church, St Albans.

The concert begins with Beethoven's tremendous Coriolan overture which is followed by Haydn Symphony No.101.

This delightful symphony is known as 'The Clock' due to the underlying “tick-tock” rhythm in the charming second movement.

After the interval, the orchestra will be joined by pianist Andrew Blankfield for a performance of Beethoven piano concerto No.4, which is regarded as one of the finest of all piano concertos.

Andrew lives in St Albans and will be familiar to local audiences, having previously performed Beethoven 1st and 2nd piano concertos with Amadeus Chamber Orchestra.

Andrew Blankfield, piano soloist for the Amadeus Chamber Orchestra's Beethoven concerto.

For over 30 years Andrew has combined a career as a City lawyer with a variety of musical pursuits as pianist, conductor and singer.

He recently completed his cycle of all five Beethoven piano concertos with the London Lawyers' Symphony Orchestra. 

Amadeus also welcomes talented young conductor Henry Kennedy, who was recently selected as one of the semi-finalists for the prestigious Toscanini and Herbert von Karajan conducting competitions.

Talented young conductor Henry Kennedy

Henry is the founder and music director of the Resonate Symphony Orchestra, which holds concerts regularly in London.

He has conducted, in various settings, the Mozarteum Orchestra, the Deutsche Oper Orchestra and Austrian Ensemble for Contemporary Music.

Discounted tickets in advance cost £15 from www.ticketsource.co.uk, or £18 on the door. Accompanied schoolchildren £3.

Music
St Albans News

