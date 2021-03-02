Tom Kerridge and Rick Stein among celebrity chefs creating menu for drive-in tour

Published: 3:52 PM March 2, 2021

Chefs Atul Kochhar, Jason Atherton, Tom Kerridge, Paul Ainsworth and Rick Stein will create dishes for The Alfresco Diner as part of The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in Tour. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

Celebrity chefs Tom Kerridge and Rick Stein are among the culinarians creating the menu for a drive-in tour coming to Hertfordshire this summer.

The Alfresco Theatre Drive-In has revealed five of Britain’s top chefs that will be bringing tasty dishes to St Albans in June.

Pub in the Park favourite Tom Kerridge, television presenter and restaurateur Rick Stein, Atul Kochhar, Paul Ainsworth and Jason Atherton are joining forces to create an exclusive menu of one-off, not-to-be-missed dishes for the travelling restaurant.

Pub in the Park celebrity chef Tom Kerridge is one of the five chefs creating the menu for The Alfresco Diner as part of The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in Tour set to arrive at the Hertfordshire Showground in June. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

TV chef and pub owner Tom Kerridge said: "I'm so excited to be working with some great pals and top chefs to bring a lush menu to The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in Tour.

"We all deserve a bit of fun this summer and I can’t wait for everyone to dig into some great food whilst watching some quality live gigs!”

The Alfresco Diner will be the only place in the UK you will be able to taste the chefs' incredible dishes this summer – all while enjoying a live show, comedy gig or big-screen movie.

The new event from the creators of Pub in the Park visits the Hertfordshire Showground from June 2 to June 6. Tickets go on general sale this Thursday, March 4.

Rick Stein will be among the chefs creating the menu for The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in Tour. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

The mouth-watering menu will be revealed in the coming weeks and will be available to pre-book ahead of arrival at your chosen Alfresco show.

Jason Atherton said: "We've all missed tucking into some fantastic food over the past year, and I’m so excited to be working with other amazing chefs to bring such a great menu to the tour.

Jason Atherton is one of the five chefs teaming up to create the tasty food menu for The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in Tour coming to the Hertfordshire Showground. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

"I can’t wait for everyone to experience the dishes we’ve created, whilst watching some brilliant live entertainment!”

Designed as a COVID-compliant event for the times, foodie fanatics will be able to tuck into the very best dishes, all while watching a stellar line-up of laugh-out-loud comedy from the likes of Mark Watson and Dara Ó Briain, or blockbuster movies including Dirty Dancing, Bohemian Rhapsody, Grease singalong and The Greatest Showman.

Chef Atul Kochhar is one of the five chefs creating the menu for The Alfresco Diner. - Credit: Jodi Hinds Photography

There will be toe-tapping live music from Spice Girls tribute SPICE and ABBA show Björn Again, while young ones can enjoy family-friendly show The Gruffalo Live.

The event's roaming bar will also be serving craft cocktails, beers, wine and alcohol-free drinks for the designated drivers – so everyone can enjoy a great day or night out!

Chef Paul Ainsworth will be helping to create the menu for The Alfresco Diner on The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in Tour coming to the Hertfordshire Showground. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

The Alfresco Theatre tour will be taking place on the following dates at the following venues:

Tunbridge Wells: April 28 – May 3, 2021 at The Hop Farm.

Bath Spa: May 6 – May 9, 2021 at Warleigh Lodge Farm .

Henley & Marlow: May 12 – May 16, 2021 at Culden Faw Estate.

Warwick: May 19 – May 23, 2021 at Sherbourne Park.

St Albans: June 2 –June 6, 2021 at Hertfordshire Showground.

West London: June 9 – June 13, 2021 at Syon Park .

Adult tickets start from £18 for movies, £35 for comedy and music gigs, and £16 for Gruffalo tickets (ages 3+) , with each show being sold individually and subject to transaction and booking fees.

For more information visit www.thealfrescotheatre.co.uk

Chef Jason Atherton at work in the kitchen. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On



