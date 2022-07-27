A Brief History of Women can be seen at the Inn on the Park in St Albans. - Credit: Breakaway Theatre

Things are hotting up as the next production for Breakaway Theatre Company is set to be a sizzling sensation.

The outdoor show in St Albans has a spicy mix of love, laughter, and tears – served with romance, scandal and lust!

Alan Ayckbourn’s hilarious comedy, A Brief History Of Women, is about Anthony Spates, an unremarkable man, and the remarkable women who loved him, left him, or lost him.

The play runs from Thursday, August 4 to Saturday, August 6 at the beautiful setting of the Inn On The Park in Verulamium Park.

Spanning 60 years in four parts, the show shows how Spates ages from 17 to 77, changing jobs and changing relationships – and as the setting changes with Kirkbridge Manor becoming a school, an arts centre and a hotel.

Director Abi Giles said that it was great for Breakaway to be back at the Inn for the first time since the pandemic, with a hot show that was perfect for a hot summer.

“It’s a brilliant show and it’s being put on in a brilliant setting.

"As with many Ayckbourn plays, A Brief History Of Women combines some heart-warming moments and some hilarious scenes, with an uplifting feel, to give a lovely feel-good factor.”

She said she chose the play because she thought it would strike a chord with post-lockdown audiences.

“After the pandemic, where so many people took time to stop and look back on their lives and we looked more to our past then our uncertain future, I felt this play would be something that the audience would be able to relate to.”

Tickets are on sale at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/breakaway-theatre-company

The comedy deals with love and lust so contains scenes more suitable for adults where things get a little hot.

As well as having plenty of shade and parasols, the Inn has ice creams, snacks and drinks each evening to keep theatre-goers cool, plus a special tasty picnic can be pre-ordered by emailing info@inn-on-the-park.com.