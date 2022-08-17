Review

Breakaway Theatre Company's production of A Brief History of Women by Alan Ayckbourn in St Albans. - Credit: Adrian Lucy

Lex Cameron reviews Breakaway Theatre Company's production of A Brief History of Women by Alan Ayckbourn in St Albans on August 6.

On a warm summer's evening, The Inn on the Park was buzzing with excitement to witness Breakaway Theatre’s summer production, A Brief History of Women by Alan Ayckbourn.

A Brief History of Women is about the life of ordinary guy, Anthony Spates (played by Malcolm Coakley) and his pivotal female relationships.

These include his benefactor and first kiss, Lady Caroline, pre-occupied girlfriend Ursula, and his wife Gillian.

The play was split into four sections, each one being a different year and stage in Anthony’s life, eg. 1925, 1945, 1965 and 1985.

This play explores classic Ayckbourn themes such as class and the development of relationships over time, yet had a different feel to a comedy classic such as Season’s Greetings.

Usually, Ayckbourn’s humour springs from family relationships but here the focus is more on personal discovery and the absurd situations he encounters on the way.

The set was minimal with a central signpost reflecting the year and how the setting had changed.

In fact, each time period takes place in the same venue – Kirkbridge Manor. As times change so does the use of the building from a stately home in the 1920s to a hotel in the 1980s.

It is also interesting to see the change in the role of women over these times from quiet obedient lap dogs to important powerful decision makers.

The cast of 9 worked very well as a team, which is especially important for an outdoor performance when you are at the mercy of unpredictable interruptions.

Most of the cast had to play multiple roles but their physical characterisation was on point, so the change in characters was seamless.

I cannot mention everybody but one actor that I felt did a very good job was Simon Ellis; he commanded the stage in every role he played and his versatility was a joy to watch.

The switch from pompous misogynist Lord Kirkbridge in 1925 to a pantomime dame in 1965 was utterly believable.

Malcolm Coakley had the hardest job – to play an unassuming ordinary man throughout and was thoroughly likeable in the role.

I loved Margie Skinner’s tribute to Sybil Fawlty and found Jo Baker’s performances strong throughout.

One of my favourite moments wasn’t scripted but it was the various appearances of the local wildlife.

This included some pigeons, a dog and various groups of aquatic birds, which flew overhead in the classic 1930s motif, sadly they were five years too early!

It was testament to the actors’ professionalism that they carried on despite the interruptions on this occasion and in fact the nearby fire that broke out during their Thursday night performance.

On the whole, this was a very successful performance with clear vision from director Abigail Giles.

The rest of the audience seemed to really enjoy it as well and I hope that Breakaway Theatre’s next show is as successful as this.