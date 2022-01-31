After Electra 'is a marvellous night’s entertainment' at Abbey Theatre Studio in St Albans

Review

The Company of Ten's production of After Electra at the Abbey Theatre Studio in St Albans. - Credit: Abbey Theatre

Madeleine Burton reviews the Company of Ten's production of After Electra at the Abbey Theatre Studio in St Albans.

Love her or hate her, Virgie in April de Angelis’ black comedy After Electra is vastly different from the normal central character in a play.

For a start she is in her eighties and it is due to that great age that she makes an announcement to friends and family who have congregated for her birthday that they can’t deal with.

And that is the essence of a riveting production by the Company of Ten in the Abbey Theatre Studio.

Virgie herself is a black and white character who has no time for shades of grey which is why when her guests try to talk her out her plan, they find themselves getting nowhere.

Not for her combining art with motherhood, she is a woman who clearly decided to favour the former over the latter.

Director Abbe Waghorn shows sympathy for Virgie, a woman trapped by the role of women in the stultifying 1950s and 60s, but does not spare the audience from experiencing a totally different side to the octogenarian.

Her deft touch coaxes a marvellous performance from Annette Holland as Virgie, capturing both her charm as well as her despair and disillusionment, demonstrated by a vicious anger.

Annette has to go from depicting a fit and healthy woman in her eighties to a shadow of her former self and her performance is totally believable.

The impact of her mother’s choices in life are clearly seen in Alison Wright’s well-observed performance as her angry and distraught daughter Haydn, a bereavement counsellor who is well out of her depth where Virgie is concerned.

Most of the comedy comes from Mark Waghorn’s Tom, an actor friend of Virgie, and his sarcastic wife Sonia, played by Celia Roberts.

These two dominate the stage when they appear and both actors give sparkling performances that prevent the play, particularly in the latter stages, from lapsing into mawkishness.

A cameo performance by Kevin Broadfoot as taxi driver Roy, dragged into the maelstrom against his wishes, deserves a special mention. Not only does he have the funniest lines but he also delivers them faultlessly.

Completing a fine cast are Tina Swain as Virgie’s sister Shirley, demonstrating how unlike siblings can be, Ben Hooker as Virgie’s wastrel son Orin, and Rachel Cosgrove as Miranda, who understands Virgie’s art far better than her family and friends.

After Electra is a marvellous night’s entertainment, thought-provoking, funny and compelling.

After Electra runs until Saturday, February 5, and tickets can be obtained at www.abbeytheatre.org.uk



