Dark comedy After Electra opens at the Abbey Theatre this week.

In the Company of Ten’s first production of 2022, a talented, experienced cast and director put family and society’s values under the dramatic microscope in April De Angelis’s entertaining, thought-provoking and moving play.

Gifted artist Virgie is enduring her 81st birthday. She has lived life to the full on her own terms.

Now she has something of a surprise to share with her nearest and dearest.

The Abbey Theatre Studio is perfect for creating an intimate setting – a small dwelling overlooking the sea – that allows the audience to enter Virgie’s world.

Director Abbe Waghorn writes: “April De Angelis invites her audience to witness the devastating impact of the constraints of the 1950s on a woman who, however flawed a character, deserves to be understood.

"We may judge Virgie’s behaviour, but we need context, and the play provides that vital insight.

"I find it refreshing that the central character is in her 80's. It’s powerful, funny and direct.

"That is unusual in theatre and in a society that, too often, still portrays older people as infirm, vulnerable and past their prime.”

The play contains strong language and adult themes.

The Abbey Theatre asks all adult audience members to wear face coverings throughout their visit to the theatre, unless exempt.

One seat will be blocked from sale between each booking to maintain social distancing in the auditorium.

The Abbey Theatre has been awarded 'See It Safely' status in the national scheme administered by UK Theatre. You can find more details of the scheme’s current guidelines at https://officiallondontheatre.com/see-it-safely

Performances of After Electra take place in the Abbey Theatre Studio from Friday, January 28 to Saturday, February 5 at 8pm, with a matinee on Sunday, January 30 at 2.30pm.

To book tickets go to www.abbeytheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01727 857861.

The Company of Ten is run to professional standards, showcasing outstanding quality theatre to the local community, at affordable prices, with everything from family classics to razor-sharp contemporary theatre, local writing and world premieres.

Creatives are always looking for enthusiastic people to join the company, so if you are interested in any aspect of theatre, from stage lighting to prop making, set building, costume, stage management or acting, have a look at the Abbey Theatre website at https://www.abbeytheatre.org.uk/ for more details.