Published: 9:42 AM June 1, 2021 Updated: 10:02 AM June 1, 2021

Rehearsals for Act 4 Theatre's production of I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, which can be seen at the Roman Theatre of Verulamium in St Albans. - Credit: Act 4 Theatre

Musical theatre comes to an open-air festival currently being held in St Albans.

Hertfordshire-based Act 4 Theatre presents I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change at the Roman Theatre of Verulamium on Monday June 7, Tuesday June 8, Sunday June 13, Monday June 14 and Tuesday June 15.

This amateur production forms part of the Roman Theatre Air Open Air Festival organised by the Maltings Theatre and OVO at the historic site.

The last year has seen theatre standing empty and limited live entertainment.

Following the easing of lockdown restrictions, the arts have started to come back to life.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a laugh-out-loud musical comedy and the perfect night out after lockdown.

Winner of the Outer Critics Circle Award as Outstanding Off-Broadway musical, this celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as 'the relationship'.

Act I explores the journey from dating and waiting, to love and marriage, while Act II reveals the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and new-borns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set.

This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, and to those who have dared to ask, 'Say, what are you doing Saturday night?'.

Act 4 Theatre will present the 2018 version which features two new songs, revised lyrics and dialogue throughout the show to reflect dating in modern times.

The cast of six – David Adams, Katrina Boyd, Caroline Fitch, Sarai French, Stewart Jordan and Chris Lucas – will be familiar to local audience as each has played leading roles for various local societies.

The feel-good show is directed by Lorraine and David Bottomley, with musical direction from Keith Willis.

David said: “It is a privilege to perform at such a fabulous venue, and great to get back on stage after the last year.

"We had a few ideas for our first production, but chose ‘I Love You‘ as we felt a comedy would be the ideal way to relaunch live musical theatre.

"The show is so funny, and everyone will be able to relate to something. The score is great too, and our actors all have fabulous voices.

"The outdoor venue, with social distancing in place, should encourage people to return to the theatre, feeling safe. We are looking forward to hearing the live audience reaction!”

For tickets, visit maltingstheatre.co.uk/whats-on/i-love-you-youre-perfect-now-change

