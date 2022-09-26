Review

Absurd Person Singular can be seen at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Abbey Theatre

Deborah Heath reviews Absurd Person Singular by Alan Ayckbourn at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans.

Company of Ten have made a brilliant choice to kickstart their autumn season. Absurd Person Singular, one of Ayckbourn’s most popular comedies, always draws a crowd.

Furthermore, although first performed 50 years ago, the play now has an edgy resonance for today’s audience.

We follow three couples over three Christmas Eves in three contrasting kitchens. In true Ayckbourn style it is a journey which explores relationships, class and power.

In later years, his plays have been more retrospective but Absurd Person Singular has an energetic forward drive.

Young, aspiring Sidney and Jane Hopcroft start the play as lower middle class. They invite trendy architect Geoff Jackson, bank manager Ronald Brewster-Wright and their wives round for Christmas drinks.

They initially butter them up for loans and “a good word” but their status shifts as the play progresses. Andrew Baird and Tracey Chatterley give masterful performances of the Hopcrofts throughout – we understand their ambition and we love to hate them for their insensitivity.

One of my favourite moments was watching Sidney trying his best to fit in with the chauvinistic chat of Geoff and Ronnie; finding it bewildering and distasteful. Don’t worry though, they get their comeuppance!

Ayckbourn has said that he generally writes “comedies with dark shadows or dark comedies with patches of sunlight”.

The former is true of this play and it is a proof of his skill that he can merge moments of farce with the extremely sad storyline of one character, Eva Jackson.

Claire Millins plays Eva with great sensitivity, which makes her journey believable and sympathetic, leading to an uplifting resolution.

Absurd Person Singular is an ever -relevant story. Today the young techies get rich quickly while the older generations are left befuddled and frustrated by change.

When Ronald and Marion Brewster-Wright are wrapped in layers or spending the day in bed due to broken central heating it has a new significance for an audience worried about the energy crisis.

Director Angela Stone clearly has a fondness for Ayckbourn and a real understanding of his intentions for the play.

She has cast it well too, as aside from their individual talents, there is a great sense of teamwork. Each actor brought out the comedic skills of the rest of the cast in their set-ups, reactions and physicality.

Company of Ten have hit the ground running with this play. I strongly advise you get a ticket before the end of the run.

You will be treated by a marvellously directed piece of comedy portrayed by a great cast and supported by successful tech and design. It might even get you in the mood for Christmas too!

Absurd Person Singular can be seen on the Main Stage of the Abbey Theatre until October 1. To book tickets go to www.abbeytheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01727 857861.