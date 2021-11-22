St Albans theatre retains some Covid measures for winter months

Paying by card at the bar at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Abbey Theatre

Trustees of the Abbey Theatre have decided to continue with some measures during the winter months to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As the number of cases remains high in St Albans, Company of Ten shows will continue with certain precautions in place.

All performances of the company's December production, The Borrowers, will have one seat blocked between each booking.

Adults will be encouraged to wear face coverings throughout their visit to the theatre, unless they are exempt.

Visitors to the Abbey Theatre in St Albans are still being encouraged to wear a mask. - Credit: Abbey Theatre

Theatre manager Tina Swain said: "We know that wearing a face covering is a simple way to help prevent the spread of all respiratory infections, including Covid.

"Advice from national and local government as well as from UK Theatre, The Stage and many professional theatres, recommends this measure for indoor entertainment venues."

The Abbey Theatre is encouraging all adult audience members to wear a mask while in the building, unless they are exempt or actually eating or drinking.

Tina said: "As a courtesy to other audience members, as well as to the cast, crew and front of house staff, we think this is a small inconvenience which we hope will prevent the threat of another closure."

Last year’s December production, The Secret Garden, was forced to cancel its live performances on the same day it opened because of the third lockdown.

There will be one seat blocked from sale between each group in the main auditorium at the Abbey Theatre in St Albans. - Credit: Abbey Theatre

Thanks to the quick thinking of the production team, creatives were able to record both casts before the midnight deadline, and these were broadcast to ticket holders at the advertised performance times.

"No one wants to see entertainment venues shut down again this winter," added Tina.

"The last two years have been really tough so we’re determined to take whatever steps we can to mitigate the risk of Covid.

"We hope our customers will support us in this by maintaining social distance in our theatre and wearing a mask if they are able to do so."

The Borrowers runs from Friday, December 17 to Tuesday, December 28 with a break over the Christmas weekend.

Performance times vary between 2.30pm, 5.30pm and 7.30pm, depending on the date, and tickets are £15 full price with a concession price of £9 for 13 and under.

Book online via the theatre's website www.abbeytheatre.org.uk or by calling the box office (9.30am-noon, Monday to Friday) on 01727 857861.












