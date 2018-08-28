Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Youth will continue to get their chance at Oaklands Wolves says Lee Ryan

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 January 2019

Oaklands Wolves' head coach Lee Ryan. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Oaklands Wolves' head coach Lee Ryan. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Lee Ryan says there will be more opportunities for any talented youngsters at Oaklands Wolves.

Oaklands Wolves' Khia Lee. Picture: LELLO AMETRANOOaklands Wolves' Khia Lee. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

The head coach of the WBBL outfit was speaking after their record-breaking 95-36 win over Cardiff Met Archers at the Oaklands Sportszone, a victory marked by the fact that all 10 of the roster dressed for the game chipped in with points.

Among them were two of the younger players in the squad, Khia Lee and Finnuala Wharton, and Ryan insists that if they continue to produce the same level of performance throughout the season, they will see more and more chances to shine.

He said: “It was great to see some of the younger players come in and play with freedom.

“There are definitely opportunities for those young players if they continue to play with that belief.

“Khia is in her second year with the academy and she has grown a lot this year, both on and off the court.

“The biggest thing for her is to find who she is herself and to get some confidence and you’re starting to see that when she steps onto the court and plays.

“She’s with us for another year so this is just another step for her to understand how she can contribute at this level with limited minutes and to go and prove that she get opportunities against some of the better teams.

“That’s the next challenge for her. Can she go on and give me two minutes against the top teams in this league with the same quality that she did against Cardiff?

“Finnuala is in her first year with us and I just love her attitude, she’s just great.

“She’s fearless and when she steps on the floor she just plays.

“She’s got a lot of improvement to do in the game and she’s got a lot of stuff to work on with her physicality.

“But when you’re young and fearless it’s just a fantastic thing to see and we encourage that at Oaklands all the time.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car plunges into Welwyn Garden City lake

Herts Boat Rescue, which is run by volunteers, winching the car out of the south lake at Stanborough. Picture: Valerie Newton

Man jailed after attacking and threatening to kill his wife in Harpenden

Christopher Storton was sentenced to 26 months in prison for attacking and threatening his wife in Harpenden. Picture: Herts Police

Burglary reported in St Albans street

A burglary took place in Drakes Drive, St Albans on January 21.

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

The latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas. Picture: DANNY LOO

See the picture of a car ravaged by flames in Flamstead

This is the remains of a car in Flamstead, after it was destroyed by flames. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service Green Watch Hemel/@GreenWatchHH

Most Read

Car plunges into Welwyn Garden City lake

Herts Boat Rescue, which is run by volunteers, winching the car out of the south lake at Stanborough. Picture: Valerie Newton

Man jailed after attacking and threatening to kill his wife in Harpenden

Christopher Storton was sentenced to 26 months in prison for attacking and threatening his wife in Harpenden. Picture: Herts Police

Burglary reported in St Albans street

A burglary took place in Drakes Drive, St Albans on January 21.

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

The latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas. Picture: DANNY LOO

See the picture of a car ravaged by flames in Flamstead

This is the remains of a car in Flamstead, after it was destroyed by flames. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service Green Watch Hemel/@GreenWatchHH

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Yellow weather warning for St Albans after snowfall

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

Youth will continue to get their chance at Oaklands Wolves says Lee Ryan

Oaklands Wolves' head coach Lee Ryan. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Herts Ad Sunday League: Double penalty save earns Skew Bridge Rothamsted a draw with Brookmans Park

Ollie Galea scores Harpenden Colts' opening goal against Mermaid.

Open house event planned for St Albans’ Beaumont Gardens development

Beaumont Gardens, St Albans. Picture: Taylor Wimpey

Aqua aerobics class in St Albans to raise money for cancer charity

Cathy Tominey and Jo Arnold at Wesminster Lodge leisure centre with their classmates. Picture: Action PR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists