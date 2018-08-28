Advanced search

Youngster from Harpenden gets England call-up in fencing

PUBLISHED: 16:38 31 January 2019

Aldwickbury School's Jacob Barr has been selected for the U13 England sabre squad.

Aldwickbury School's Jacob Barr has been selected for the U13 England sabre squad.

A delighted Harpenden schoolboy has being selected for the England fending squad.

Jacob Barr, who goes to Aldwickbury School, will join up with the U13 sabre team when they head to Poland in March.

The 12-year-old, who is part of the Paul Davis Fencing Academy, is currently ranked eighth in his age group in the country.

And he hopes this is the first step in achieving his dream of competing at the Olympics.

He said: “I was really pleased to receive the news that I had been selected for the U13 England sabre squad.

“Fencing has helped with my fitness and enabled me to make new friends.”

Eddie Panting, director of sport at the school said: “It is inspiring to see that Jacob has pursued his passion to a high level and it reaffirms our commitment to provide a broad and balanced sporting offering for the boys and foster a love of physical activity.”

Headmaster Vernon Hales said: “Congratulations to Jacob. As a school we are really proud of him and wish him every success as he heads to Poland representing England.”

