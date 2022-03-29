Young player designs new kit for St Albans club

A community football club has unveiled its new kit - as designed by one its youngest players.

Victoria Playing Fields FC held a competition for a new design, a received a wide array of different styles and design options for the judges on their committee to review.

Chairman Gordon Baisley said "It turns out not only does the club have plenty of talent on the field each weekend, but there is equally heaps of creative flair amongst their members when they have a pen and paper to go wild with their imaginations.

"Like all good seasons, there could only be one winner, and VPFC were delighted to announce the winning design came from the fair hands of Zach Veal from Year 3, with a design inspired by the St Albans Satire. The committee really liked the clear reference and connection to their home base in St Albans and the way the design flowed through and connected all parts of the kit."

Former VPFC coach Stu Wilson took Zach’s drawing and created a graphic designed interpretation of the design which was shared with the clothing manufacturers to life.

Victoria Playing Fields FC in their new kit. - Credit: VPFC

Zachary Veal's design for a new kit for VPFC. - Credit: Zachary Veal



