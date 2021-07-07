Herts RTC's U12s are national champions

Published: 11:55 AM July 7, 2021

The Herts RTC U12s have won the Junior Premier League's national final against Chester FC Academy at Rectory Park in Middlesex.

The match ended 1-1 after Teddy Driscoll had opened the scoring for Hertfordshire.

Herts RTC won on penalties after two Chester spot kicks were saved by Herts RTC's 'keeper, Taylor Arnett. The U12s match their U15 club mates who won The JPL's Trophy competition against Britannia of Liverpool back in April.

Coach Jake Littlejohn from Herts Regional Talent Centre said: "The U12 team is made up of players from Roundwood Park, Sir John Lawes and other schools in St Albans and other Hertfordshire towns. The 2020-2021 season is their first as a group so to have won a national title having beaten teams from Ipswich, Southampton, Woking, Wiltshire and, finally, Chester is something for which the players should be extremely proud."