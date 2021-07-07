News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Herts RTC's U12s are national champions

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 11:55 AM July 7, 2021   
Herts RTC U12 JPL national champions 2020-2021

Herts RTC U12 JPL national champions 2020-2021 - Credit: Herts RTC

The Herts RTC U12s have won the Junior Premier League's national final against Chester FC Academy at Rectory Park in Middlesex.

The match ended 1-1 after Teddy Driscoll had opened the scoring for Hertfordshire.

Herts RTC won on penalties after two Chester spot kicks were saved by Herts RTC's 'keeper, Taylor Arnett. The U12s match their U15 club mates who won The JPL's Trophy competition against Britannia of Liverpool back in April. 

Coach Jake Littlejohn from Herts Regional Talent Centre said: "The U12 team is made up of players from Roundwood Park, Sir John Lawes and other schools in St Albans and other Hertfordshire towns. The 2020-2021 season is their first as a group so to have won a national title having beaten teams from Ipswich, Southampton, Woking, Wiltshire and, finally, Chester is something for which the players should be extremely proud."

You may also want to watch:

Football
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Land in Antonine Gate which is up for auction.

Hertfordshire County Council

St Albans roads, verges and amenity spaces up for sale

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The seven flats in the portfolio are all within this block on Grosvenor Road, St Albans. 

Local family sells 17-home property portfolio

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
The entrance to the Ash Grove footpath on the B653 Lower Luton Road, Wheathampstead.

Did you witness Wheathampstead crash?

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
A computer generated image showing the Hertfordshire-Essex Rapid Transit (HERT).

New rapid transit link could connect St Albans, Welwyn and Hatfield with...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus