Harpenden Town and Colney Heath march on in Women's FA Cup

Harpenden Town and Colney Heath both reached the third round qualifying of the Women's FA Cup. - Credit: MIKE EGERTON/PA

Harpenden Town and Colney Heath marched on in the Women's FA Cup with two famous victories.

Harps beat Chelmsford City 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in Essex, setting up a third round qualifying tie at home to Needham Market, a side two steps up the pyramid.

Colney Heath are also at home in the next round and will also be the underdogs when they play Cambridge City, the visitors from the National League Division One South East, one level higher.

The Magpies beat Wootton Blue Cross 5-3 on Sunday with a hat-trick from Paige Pryor and one each for Terri Harvey and Grainne Kellett.

Harpenden's win was a thriller, with all four goals coming in the second half, but it looked to have been snatched away from them in the dying seconds of normal time.

Chelmsford had taken the lead on 60 minutes with a tremendous shot from distance by Kaci Crook that gave Lauren Croucher-Wakefield no chance.

But Town were level 10 minutes from time after a handball in the box allowed Belle Shannon to fire home, despite Hannah Streetley in the home goal getting a hand to it.

They went in front on 89 minutes, Shannon again on target as she burst into the penalty area but deep into stoppage time, the Clarets were given a penalty of their own and Helen Alder's conversion meant it would need a shoot-out to decide who progressed.

Cally Salter, Melody Jones an Shannon all scored for Harpenden but after Croucher-Wakefield had pulled off a superb stop, she stepped up herself to fire home the winning kick and send her side in to the next round.

Those matches will take place on October 23.