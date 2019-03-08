Wonderful Wolves make it five WBBL wins in a row as Roya leaves mark on Mystics

Roya Rustamzada in action for Oaklands Wolves against Newcastle Eagles in the WBBL. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO INAFRAME.NET

Oaklands Wolves head coach Lee Ryan was delighted to see his side make it a club record five straight wins in the WBBL with their 86-81 success at Manchester Mystics.

Roya Rustamzada inspired the visitors with a 30-point haul as Wolves earned their first WBBL win over the Mystics in six meetings and temporarily moved up to sixth in the table.

And Ryan is hoping they can maintain their momentum when they play host to Trophy winners Sheffield no Saturday.

He said: “Another big game against this year’s Trophy winners – we need the crowd behind us for that one.

“What a terrific road win on Saturday for the programme and the players. Our confidence was high after the recent run and the focus to open the game was incredible.

“We literally blew Manchester off the court over the first 20 minutes. I knew they would hit back in the second half, they are a team full of experienced internationals and they rattled us in the third period.

“But the players showed their resolve and fought to the end for the win.”

Wolves dominated the first-half action to move as many as 24 points ahead, turning the ball over just once in 20 minutes of play.

They converted six of eight three-point attempts in the opening session, with Beth Sarson sinking three of them on her way to 15 points on the night.

But after scoring just five points in the third quarter, they were pegged back and found themselves behind in the final session.

Wolves went on a 7-2 run with four minutes to play, with Lauren Milligan finding the basket with consecutive attempts, and Rustamzada was fouled when shooting a three-pointer, making all of her free throws.

With 71 per cent shooting, including three of four from long range and seven of eight from the charity stripe, she completed a double-double with 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

And that was enough to see Rustamzada make it onto the team of the week for the third week in succession.

Wolves will also be hosting the Chiefs Special Olympics basketball team at their game against Sheffield on Saturday and there will be some fundraising activities taking place for them as well.

How they stand

Women’s British Basketball League

P W L Pts

Leicester Riders 17 15 2 30

Sevenoaks Suns 14 14 0 28

Sheffield Hatters 15 13 2 26

Manchester Mystics 15 9 6 18

Nottingham Wildcats 16 9 7 18

Newcastle Eagles 16 7 9 14

Oaklands Wolves 16 7 9 14

Durham Palatinates 16 6 10 12

BA London Lions 16 5 11 10

Caledonia Pride 17 4 13 8

Cardiff Met Archers 17 4 13 8

Essex Rebels 15 2 13 4