Wolves delight management and fans alike with record-breaking win over Cardiff

Lee Ryan hailed his Oaklands Wolves side after a historic 95-36 win over Cardiff Met Archers but insists this is just the beginning for the talented young side.

It was a franchise-high record score for the Oaklands College-based side that is playing in just its third season in the Women’s British Basketball League, the highest level of the sport in this country.

But it wasn’t just the result that had the head coach and spectators plucking superlatives out of the sky, the performance was as clinical as you are likely to see from any team.

For Ryan though, that wasn’t a surprise, thanks to a focused work ethic.

He said: “We know the performances are there and we know the girls have got talent but if you don’t have the attitude to match it then that’s where you’ll fall short.

“But it’s been building. Before Christmas we had a little run that was good and then last week we saw just what having a great attitude will get you when we beat a very good Nottingham team.

“We were confident and our tails were up.”

For most in the delirious Oaklands Sportszone there was a twinge of disappointment that the display didn’t bring up the century.

But for Ryan and his players it was the other end of the court that was the pleasing aspect.

“The most impressive thing was the defence,” enthused the head coach.

“The players were awesome, just absolutely locked in on our target.

“We talked about keeping them in the 50s as that guarantees you a win so to keep them in the 30s is phenomenal.”

“Our defence generates are offence and so if you’re getting that amount of stops and you’re keeping the opposition down you’re going to create opportunities to get scoring chances.

“We did it in spades today.”

He naturally though had to mention their prowess in front of the basket in the record-breaking win.

“It wasn’t just about scoring 95,” he said, “it was the type of scores we were getting.

“The ball was moving, there were some creative opportunities inside and out and good finishes on the break.

“And we out-rebounded a team for the first time this year and that led to points in the paint.

“There was so much involved in that game that was really good.

“But we’re always pursuing excellence, we always want perfection.”