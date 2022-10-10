Lucy leads way as Wolves bounce back to beat Bedford

Wolves U14 girls showed the ultimate in bouncebackability as they recorded a 60-35 victory at Bedford Thunder, on Saturday.

Ibrahim Gariba's side were beaten 87-30 by Ipswich last week, but a massive performance from Lucy Conlan helped them pick up their first league win of the season.

Conlan finished with 38 points and, to quote her coach 'about a million rebounds' as she outscored the home side on her own before fouling out down the stretch.

Yasmin Murphy added 14 points as Wolves 12-6 at the first break and 31-11 at half time.

A 17-9 third period ended the game as a contest before Bedford manged to chip three points off the final margin of victory in the fourth quarter.

Daniel Kostadinov scored 32 points in the U16 boys' 98-50 demolition of Brixton Topcats.

Paris Tyson hit 15 points and Caitlin Ryan added 13 points and seven rebounds as the U16 girls stayed top of the league with a 72-40 hammering of Kingston Lions.

It was tougher going for the U14 boys but the U13 boys also recorded a big victory as they opened their season with a 102-35 loss at Baltic Star.

The U13 premier team started the season with a bang with a 107-36 victory against Stevenage Royals, with Liam McSchertal scoring 18 and Titouan Viameux 17.