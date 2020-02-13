Advanced search

Winter Grand Prix success for Harpenden's Philip Miller

PUBLISHED: 06:29 15 February 2020

Philip Miller and Darona in the Winter Grand at Bury Farm Equestrian Centre. Picture: SBM PHOTOGRAPHIC

Philip Miller and Darona in the Winter Grand at Bury Farm Equestrian Centre. Picture: SBM PHOTOGRAPHIC

Archant

Harpenden's Philip Miller delivered the goods in style at the Winter Grand Prix held at Bury Farm Equestrian Centre.

The Hertfordshire man piloted Diana Cornish's 12-year-old grey gelding Darona into the top spot at the Slapton-based competition in Buckinghamshire.

The grand prix was part of the four-day Winter Classic Show.

The 1.40m 13-fence track set by course designer David Cole proved to be a tough challenge for the initial starting field with just two combinations negotiating their way around the course and keeping all fences intact.

The first of the two jump-off contestants was Rebecca Ravilious on Marina Z who were looking good until the final set of planks, finishing in 58.11 seconds.

Miller followed with Darona and clipped the first part of the double but the experienced rider kept his lines tight to finish in 53.98 seconds and clinch the win.

Most Read

5 steps to cut condensation from your home

A rated windows are the most energy efficient which is why they're the only ones Barry Bolton Windows install. Picture: Getty Images

Revealed: St Albans’ most expensive homes 2019

5 Cunningham Hill Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

Air ambulance lands in St Albans

An air ambulance has landed at Drakes Drive, St Albans, this afternoon. Picture: Jim Whittamore

Most Read

5 steps to cut condensation from your home

A rated windows are the most energy efficient which is why they're the only ones Barry Bolton Windows install. Picture: Getty Images

Revealed: St Albans’ most expensive homes 2019

5 Cunningham Hill Road, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

St Albans district recovers from impact of Storm Ciara

A fallen tree in Flamstead. Picture by Anna Franklin.

St Albans drug gang members jailed for combined total of 77 years

10 men were arrested for their involvement in a St Albans drug gang. Picture: Herts police

Air ambulance lands in St Albans

An air ambulance has landed at Drakes Drive, St Albans, this afternoon. Picture: Jim Whittamore

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Winter Grand Prix success for Harpenden’s Philip Miller

Philip Miller and Darona in the Winter Grand at Bury Farm Equestrian Centre. Picture: SBM PHOTOGRAPHIC

New hangar set to open at de Havilland Aircraft Museum

A view from the mezzanine of the new Sir Geoffrey de Havilland Hangar at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies

Scrutiny of Police and Crime Commissioner called into question by Herts County Council

Hertfordshire police and crime commissioner David Lloyd is calling for the withdrawal of digital consent forms for rape victims. Picture: Gene Weatherley

LICENSING ACT 2003 APPLICATION FOR GRANT OF PREMISES LICENCE

Public Notice

Graphic Novel Review: Dead Man Logan: Welcome Back, Logan

Dead Man Logan: Welcome Back, Logan
Drive 24