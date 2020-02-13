Winter Grand Prix success for Harpenden's Philip Miller

Philip Miller and Darona in the Winter Grand at Bury Farm Equestrian Centre. Picture: SBM PHOTOGRAPHIC Archant

Harpenden's Philip Miller delivered the goods in style at the Winter Grand Prix held at Bury Farm Equestrian Centre.

The Hertfordshire man piloted Diana Cornish's 12-year-old grey gelding Darona into the top spot at the Slapton-based competition in Buckinghamshire.

The grand prix was part of the four-day Winter Classic Show.

The 1.40m 13-fence track set by course designer David Cole proved to be a tough challenge for the initial starting field with just two combinations negotiating their way around the course and keeping all fences intact.

The first of the two jump-off contestants was Rebecca Ravilious on Marina Z who were looking good until the final set of planks, finishing in 58.11 seconds.

Miller followed with Darona and clipped the first part of the double but the experienced rider kept his lines tight to finish in 53.98 seconds and clinch the win.