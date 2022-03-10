Girl power as Harvesters and Oaklands Wolves enjoy fine wins

The week of International Women's Day saw a couple of fine results for female footballers in the district.

Harvesters U16 girls took a 4-2 win at Bedwell, their second consecutive away victory.

Harvesters U16 girls had a fine win over Bedwell. - Credit: HARVESTERS FC

A heavy and muddy pitch made for a very entertaining game, with both sides embracing the conditions.

Meeka Nightingale continued her hot streak with a hat-trick, Faith Hyman providing the fourth while there was three shots that struck the woodwork.

Maisie Filler was a constant threat on the left wing.

Oaklands Wolves Ladies meanwhile enjoyed a 2-1 win in the Chris Renshaw Cup at home to Langford.

The visitors created a couple of chances early on but they didn't take them and that allowed Wolves to gain the upper hand.

Katherine Hatton, Chloe Underwood and Sophie Le Marchard all had efforts saved or blocked while there were other attempts which were just off target, Molly Slade one of those with a trademark free-kick.

But the deadlock was finally broken as the half drew to a close.

Kerry Twigg slipped the ball to Le Marchard and although Langford keeper Rachel Ridley made a good block, the forward got to the loose ball and calmly stroked the ball into the empty net.

Lauren Croucher was in superb form at the beginning of the second period, producing one tremendous save to tip a shot over the top before a double stop as Langford pressed for an equaliser.

She was finally beaten when Lauren Todd scored from close range but Arinna Gordon almost restored the Wolves lead moments later.

But they would not be denied and after Kayla Johnson and Slade had also gone close, Le Marchard found Underwood who skipped past a defender and blasted the ball into the roof of the net.

The player of the match was awarded to defender Rachel King.