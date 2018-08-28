Advanced search

‘Wins are coming’ vows boss as Oaklands Wolves bow out of WBBL Cup

PUBLISHED: 10:45 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:45 29 November 2018

Oaklands Wolves head coach Lee Ryan. Picture: WBBL

A defiant Lee Ryan has promised the wins are coming as Oaklands Wolves fell to a 83-65 loss in the WBBL Cup at Leicester Riders.

It has been a tough season for the new-look Women’s British Basketball League side that are still searching for their first league win.

But head coach Ryan is sure the elusive success is on its way for his injury-hit squad who were without five regulars in the east Midlands.

He said: “We have been up against it so far this season and the only way to get out is to fight and the players certainly did that.

“I know wins are coming for this group as we have quality and a determination to change our fortunes.

“We have made some adjustments and with the imminent return to action for some crucial players we will start to see what the group are capable of.”

Wolves face high-flying Manchester Mystics on Saturday at Oaklands College SportsZone.

