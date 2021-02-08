Wheathampstead one of the Herts Ad Sunday League's strongholds

Published: 5:27 PM February 8, 2021

There have been many teams to come from outside of St Albans in the 60 years of the Herts Ad Sunday League but one of the longest serving of those towns and villages has been Wheathampstead.

They joined the league in 1955, coming third in Division Three.

That divisional title came in 1967 with the Division One crown coming one year later, by which time Ken Willmott had reached 122 goals.

They returned to the fold in 1977 after a break of seven years but it wasn't until 1987 that they achieved any more success, their reserves winning Division Five by six points from Marshalswick OB Res.

For the last 31 years they have played under the name of Wheathampstead '89.

The 1993-94 season is fondly remembered by all associated with the club as it saw them not only win the Division Four title but lift the Junior Cup as well, goals from Mark Honour (two), Nick Scott, Colin Neave and Nick Weaver earning them a 5-3 win over Mermaid.

The five goals were no surprise as they had bagged 125 in their 22 league games that year with Neave ending the campaign as the league’s top marksman with 60.

His late goal gave Wheathampstead a 2-1 win against Railway Inn in the final of the 1996 Intermediate Cup too, Paul Wilson getting the other goal, and another league title came a year later when the Division One title saw them elevated to the Premier Division.

That stay lasted just two seasons though before a return to the second tier.

For the next 20 years they have flitted between Divisions One and Three although one consistency were the goals of Jim Lynch and Lee Bennett.

Lynch is the club’s leading all-time scorer with 151 while Bennett is seven short of that. Neave meanwhile finished two behind Willmott’s tally while Weaver accumulated 114.

The last silverware the club secured was the Junior Cup in 2019 when they beat Marshalswick Rovers 3-1 with goals from Liam Picton, Adam Hall and Lee Goldsmith.