Perfect day for David Noble and St Albans City with win at Welling

Match reaction

Zane Banton was one of the scorers as St Albans City won away to Welling United. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

David Noble still has no clue about his future at St Albans City but another win and another clean sheet will have done his chances of getting the manager's job on a full-time basis no harm at all.

Shaun Jeffers scored twice with Zane Banton getting the other in a 3-0 win at Welling United, a result which moves them up to eighth and on the edge of the National League South play-off places.

"It’s one day at a time at the minute but this was a good day," said the caretaker boss.

"I’m delighted as you can imagine. To win 3-0 away from home at any time is great and this was special.

"It was the perfect away performance if you like and the boys are happy in there so I’m happy."

Another positive was the performance of Riccardo Di Trolio, the youngster given his first league start at Park View Road.

Noble said: "He did well when he came on against Concord and that earned him the start here.

"And bar the first 15 minutes, once he got used to the pace and the strength he was up against, he was very good."