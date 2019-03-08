Fixtures out for Oaklands Wolves' fourth season in the WBBL

Oaklands Wolves' first game at home in the new season will be against London Lions in October. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO INAFRAME.NET

Oaklands Wolves get their fourth season in the WBBL under way with an away trip to Sheffield Hatters on October 13.

Tia Freeman has moved from Oaklands Wolves to WBBL rivals Nottingham Wildcats. Picture: KARYN HADDON Tia Freeman has moved from Oaklands Wolves to WBBL rivals Nottingham Wildcats. Picture: KARYN HADDON

The first game at the Sportszone at Oaklands College is scheduled for six days later when Manchester Mystics are the visitors.

Those aren't the first competitive fixtures for the Wolves with games against Leicester Riders and Cardiff Met Archers at the University of Essex in the Trophy and a home game with London Lions on October 5 in the Cup before that.

The last game before Christmas and the New Year is at home to Newcastle Eagles and it is the return fixture on Tyneside that closes out the regular season on April 19.

Wolves reached the play-offs for the first time last year and an impressive finish to the season brings confidence of a good year again this time around.

They will have to do it, however, without Tia Freeman, the talented British star having joined Nottingham Wildcats.