Verulamians ready to finally get going again after long time off

Published: 11:33 AM August 28, 2021

Verulamians Rugby Club are back after their long break and more than ready to tackle a new season.

Vees play at Cotlandswick, just off the A414 opposite Aylett Nurseries, and was first formed in 1948.

The senior section of the club has been boosted by new coach George Harding and welcome players of all levels to their training on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm.

The aim is to run two teams on a regular basis this coming season.

The mini and youth section continues to grow too with around 250 children taking part.

Mixed-gender teams play in every age group from U6 to U12 every Sunday at 9.30am with boys' team from U13 up to U18 starting at 11.15am.

They too are looking for new players with three trial sessions allowed before any commitment is asked for.

A spokesman for the club said: "There is lots of enthusiasm at the club and a real sense of relief that we can get back to life, both sporting and social, in the coming months.

"We have made use of lockdown to make structural and grounds improvements with plenty more planned for the year ahead."

For more information go to www.verulamiansrfc.club