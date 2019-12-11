Advanced search

Inspirational youngsters help Verulam Reallymoving's experienced riders to regional medals

PUBLISHED: 11:01 13 December 2019

Paul Caton and John Jones of Verulam Reallymoving took first and second in the V50 Eastern Region Cyclo-cross Championship, held at Stanborough Park.

Paul Caton and John Jones of Verulam Reallymoving took first and second in the V50 Eastern Region Cyclo-cross Championship, held at Stanborough Park.

Paul Caton and John Jones led a fantastic one-two for Verulam Reallymoving at the Eastern Region Cyclo-cross Championship but said it was the team's youngsters who were the inspiration for them.

Paul Caton (second from left) and John Jones (far right) of Verulam Reallymoving took first and second in the V50 Eastern Region Cyclo-cross Championship, held at Stanborough Park.

The pair finished first and second in the V50 race as the racing squad produced some fine rides over the mud of Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City.

Among them was a second place for Liz McKie in the V50 women's race, third for Alarik Knox in the U12 boys and seventh for Alfie Aldridge in the juniors.

Jones said: "We're having a good year. The kids are doing really well and we just turn up and try our best. It's all about the kids.

"They are proper riders. Some of them are very good.

Verulam Reallymoving's Paul Caton won the V50 race at the Eastern Region Cyclo-cross Championship.

Caton added: "It was really good. It was a really fast course with lots of riding and a little running so that suited me.

"But yeah, keeping up with the kids is great. They're a bigger inspiration for us than we are for them."

