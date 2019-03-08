Advanced search

Verulam Reallymoving's Jamie Maxen building experience with impressive European performances

PUBLISHED: 16:08 06 August 2019

Verulam Reallymoving's Jamie Maxen in action at the Assen Youth Tour.

Archant

Jamie Maxen is clearly enjoying his European tour with strong performances in a major junior stage race.

The youngster is heading to Belgium this week for a series of races, joining up with an eight-strong squad from his Verulam Reallymoving race team.

And he heads there on the back of a fine effort against the cream of Europe's junior bike riders at the Assen Youth Tour in the Netherlands.

He finished 27th overall in his age category out of 77 and was the fifth British rider.

He said: "I started off the prologue with an average time but I knew it did not matter much as the time gaps were so small.

"Stage two was extremely hot and fast and stage three was also fast but I finished with the rest of the peloton in both.

"I made up more time in the 13km time trial and moved up one more place in the general classification on stage five, where I managed to stay upright despite there being a crash on every lap."

