Alfie Aldridge leads Verulam Reallymoving's charge on final standings in Central League

PUBLISHED: 17:22 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 17 December 2019

Verulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge was the winner of round 12 at Corby and the overall standings in the 2019 Central Cyclo-cross League. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Alfie Aldridge led the way as Verulam Reallymoving finished 2019 with yet more success.

Verulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge in action at round 12 of the 2019 Central Cyclo-cross League at Corby. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHYVerulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge in action at round 12 of the 2019 Central Cyclo-cross League at Corby. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Victory in the final round of the Central Cyclo-cross League at Corby also brought the overall win in the junior category for Aldridge.

He beat Aran Martin and Mayson Connor, his rivals throughout the league season, into second and third and claim his sixth success for the 12 events.

Paul Caton leads Verulam Reallymoving team-mate John Jones at round 12 of the 2019 Central Cyclo-cross League at Corby. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHYPaul Caton leads Verulam Reallymoving team-mate John Jones at round 12 of the 2019 Central Cyclo-cross League at Corby. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Other Verulam riders were in the higher parts of their respective age groups too.

John Jones finished 10th at Corby, two places better off than team-mate and Eastern Region champion Paul Caton in the V50 race.

John Jones of Verulam Reallymoving in action at round 12 of the 2019 Central Cyclo-cross League at Corby. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHYJohn Jones of Verulam Reallymoving in action at round 12 of the 2019 Central Cyclo-cross League at Corby. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Caton though edged the overall standings by finishing fourth to Jones's sixth.

Rachel Dunn missed the final round but was still able to come third overall in the V40 category while Liz McKie was fourth overall in the V50s.

Verulam Reallymoving's Tom Martin was third in round 12 of the 2019 Central Cyclo-cross League at Corby. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHYVerulam Reallymoving's Tom Martin was third in round 12 of the 2019 Central Cyclo-cross League at Corby. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Alarik Knox was seventh on the day and sixth overall in the U12 boys' while Tom Martin continued his excellent form with a third place in the senior men.

