Alfie Aldridge leads Verulam Reallymoving's charge on final standings in Central League
PUBLISHED: 17:22 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 17 December 2019
Archant
Alfie Aldridge led the way as Verulam Reallymoving finished 2019 with yet more success.
Victory in the final round of the Central Cyclo-cross League at Corby also brought the overall win in the junior category for Aldridge.
He beat Aran Martin and Mayson Connor, his rivals throughout the league season, into second and third and claim his sixth success for the 12 events.
Other Verulam riders were in the higher parts of their respective age groups too.
John Jones finished 10th at Corby, two places better off than team-mate and Eastern Region champion Paul Caton in the V50 race.
Caton though edged the overall standings by finishing fourth to Jones's sixth.
Rachel Dunn missed the final round but was still able to come third overall in the V40 category while Liz McKie was fourth overall in the V50s.
Alarik Knox was seventh on the day and sixth overall in the U12 boys' while Tom Martin continued his excellent form with a third place in the senior men.