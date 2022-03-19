Verulam Reallymoving ready to push on further after disruption to last two cycling seasons

Part of the class of 2022 at Verulam Reallymoving as they prepare for the start of the new cycling season. - Credit: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

The growth of Verulam Reallymoving shows no sign of slowing up as they prepare for their sixth season of cycling competition.

The St Albans-based race team, formed in 2016, has already become one of the major players and after two years of hugely disrupted events, they believe they are in a better position than ever.

Two new sponsors, the Mansion Group and SpokeCyclesCC, have joined existing backers Verulam Cycling Club, reallymoving.com and Rayner Essex and they have been busy recruiting new stars too.

Eurosport commentator and head of Oaklands Wolves Cycling Academy, Jez Cox, hosted the event and he singled out signings Andrea Bartoluccio, Joshua Hemmings, Samuel Stacey as ones to watch.

Bartolluccio said: " I had raced successfully as a junior in Italy and had settled in the UK 10 years ago. I renewed my interest in cycling and started to train hard to become competitive again.

"Matt Davey introduced my to the Verulam Reallymoving team’s management, and since joining I’ve really been welcomed into the team, which is like family. All are highly supportive of each other."

Josh Hemmings is new to the area after moving from his Lincolnshire home to join the Oaklands academy while Stacey is home-grown, having coming through Verulam's ranks.

The U14 said: "I started getting into bike racing from Verulam CC’s youth development sessions and managed to impress racing team manager Doug Driscoll in both cyclo-cross and on the velodrome.

"Cyclo-cross is probably my favourite event, particularly when it’s muddy, but I raced [on the road] at Hog Hill last year and I’m looking forward to racing more circuit and track events this year."

The 2022 launch including a new kit, the eye-catching pink and blue morphing into a similar but distinctive style.

Team manager Driscoll said: "Every week I hear from the development programme youths that they want to get themselves into that kit and race for Verulam Reallymoving. That’s a key factor in them being determined to train hard and impress at our sessions on Saturday mornings.

"The team are truly inspirational for our youths. Once we move to the new Cottonmill Cycling Hub with it’s pump-track and cyclocross course then we’re really expecting our youths to step up another gear."

The launch took place at Spoke Cycles in Codicote and Alex Anderson of the coffee shop and professional bike workshop was delighted they are part of the team now.

He said: "We already know many of the team riders in the team who have come here for their coffee and bike maintenance. It was only logical then to extend the relationship to support them.

"We will be right behind the team in ensuring we’re able to provide whatever technical support is needed, as well as providing a friendly hub for their training rides"

Mansion Group's Neil Wass, managing director of the St Albans-based print and publishing specialists, added: "I’ve been involved in cycling for many years, as has our printing company.

"Supporting Verulam Reallymoving was a natural move for us, enabling us to contribute to grass-roots sport in the community."