Verulam Reallymoving exceed all hopes after super start to cyclo-cross season

Paul Caton of Verulam Reallymoving leads the field in gravel championship. - Credit: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Verulam Reallymoving took a whole lot of confidence from the road season into their cyclo-cross campaign - but the start has already exceeded all hopes.

The first weekend of the new discipline saw eight podium places as well as British gravel championship win.

That belonged to Paul Caton in the masters category who stormed to victory on the two hour race over hard-packed chalk trails and through woods and sandy sections in Suffolk.

Paul Caton in the 2022 British gravel champion jersey. - Credit: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

He said: "The race start was different this year with age categories separated which made seeing who you were racing against easier.

"I opted for an easy start to weigh up the opposition but it wasn't long before the group split and I was happy to stay with the front group hoping that my endurance training would help me in the last half the race.

"With two laps to go I made a move but was caught. I attacked again a half a lap later and this time stayed clear.

"It was an exhausting race but well worth the effort and I’m dead chuffed to win a national title."

Issy Zimmerman also made the top 10 in ninth.

George Rice in action for Verulam Reallymoving. - Credit: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

The Central Cyclocross League kicked off at Campbell Park in Milton Keynes with Verulam's youngsters taking centre stage.

Emma Knox of Verulam Reallymoving on top of the podium in Milton Keynes. - Credit: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

George Rice started things off with second in the U10s before the Knox siblings, Emma and Alarik, topped the standings in the U12 and U14 races.

Rachel Dunn (right) celebrates another podium place for Verulam Reallymoving. - Credit: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

For the women, Rachel Dunn was second in V40 and Liz McKie third in V50.

Liz McKie of Verulam Reallymoving powers to third place at Milton Keynes. - Credit: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

The team's next crop of medals came in the Wessex Cyclocross League at Swindon, Emma Knox second and Alraik Knox third.

Alarik Knox of Verulam Reallymoving on top of the podium in Milton Keynes. - Credit: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Josh Hemmings, also an Oaklands Academy student, was third in the junior men's race of the Lincolnshire Cyclocross League at Louth.

That was despite picking up a puncture and having to run the last lap of the race.