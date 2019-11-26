Advanced search

Verulam Reallymoving dancing over the mud as cyclo-cross form continues

PUBLISHED: 18:00 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:00 26 November 2019

Rachel Dunn in Central Cross Country League action for Verulam Reallymoving. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Rachel Dunn in Central Cross Country League action for Verulam Reallymoving. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

Verulam Reallymoving's excellent season so far in the Central Cyclocross League took another step forward this week with Tom Martin regaining his form after coming back from injury.

Tom Martin in Central Cross Country League action for Verulam Reallymoving. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHYTom Martin in Central Cross Country League action for Verulam Reallymoving. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

He took second in the senior men's race over a muddy and tough course in round 10 at Swanbourne.

John Jones in Central Cross Country League action for Verulam Reallymoving. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHYJohn Jones in Central Cross Country League action for Verulam Reallymoving. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

The stop-start season and quick return to form delighted Martin.

Alfie Aldridge finished second in the Central Cross Country League at Swanbourne for Verulam Reallymoving. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHYAlfie Aldridge finished second in the Central Cross Country League at Swanbourne for Verulam Reallymoving. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

He said: "This is probably my best result all season and only my third race after a six-week break recovering from a broken finger. I'm super happy."

Paul Caton in Central Cross Country League action for Verulam Reallymoving. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHYPaul Caton in Central Cross Country League action for Verulam Reallymoving. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

He wasn't the only one who stood on the second step of the podium too with Alfie Aldridge just edged out in the juniors.

Claire Sharp in Central Cross Country League action for Verulam Reallymoving. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHYClaire Sharp in Central Cross Country League action for Verulam Reallymoving. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Alarik Knox was fourth in U12 boys while Rachel Dunn secured fourth in the V40 women as did Paul Caton in the V50 men's.

Alarik Knox in Central Cross Country League action for Verulam Reallymoving. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHYAlarik Knox in Central Cross Country League action for Verulam Reallymoving. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Caton's result was even more impressive after a crash and puncture before the start and four bike-changes during the race to deal with the build-up of mud.

John Jones was eighth.

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Breakable or dangerous items to be removed from St Albans gravestones

Cemetery staff in St Albans will remove breakable or dangerous items from graves. Picture: Danny Loo

A decade in property: Local agents look back on 10 years of changes

Pre-Brexit stamp duty changes had a major impact on the local market, says Steve Walker from Collinson Hall in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans children with suspected autism face 800-strong waiting list for assessment

Andrea Wright and her five-year-old son Cruz, who is about number 400 on the waiting list for an autism assessment at the CDAC clinic. Picture: Submitted by Andrea Wright

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in Hitchin

Lucas House, Wratten Road East, Hitchin. Picture: Micahel Graham

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Breakable or dangerous items to be removed from St Albans gravestones

Cemetery staff in St Albans will remove breakable or dangerous items from graves. Picture: Danny Loo

A decade in property: Local agents look back on 10 years of changes

Pre-Brexit stamp duty changes had a major impact on the local market, says Steve Walker from Collinson Hall in St Albans. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans children with suspected autism face 800-strong waiting list for assessment

Andrea Wright and her five-year-old son Cruz, who is about number 400 on the waiting list for an autism assessment at the CDAC clinic. Picture: Submitted by Andrea Wright

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Verulam Reallymoving dancing over the mud as cyclo-cross form continues

Rachel Dunn in Central Cross Country League action for Verulam Reallymoving. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Crash near Potters Bar causes 10 miles of congestion on M25

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO

Harpenden Round Table taking to the streets with new, improved Santa’s sleigh

Harpenden Round Table volunteer Paul Pepperrell with the new sleigh.

Register to vote before midnight tonight

Hertfordshires fire dog Req taking his pawsome snap outside his polling station in 2017. Picture: Herts Fire.

Thousands attend Harpenden Christmas Carnival

Thousands of people attended the Harpenden Christmas Carnival on Sunday. Picture: Harpenden Photographic Society
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists