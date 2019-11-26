Verulam Reallymoving dancing over the mud as cyclo-cross form continues
PUBLISHED: 18:00 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:00 26 November 2019
Archant
Verulam Reallymoving's excellent season so far in the Central Cyclocross League took another step forward this week with Tom Martin regaining his form after coming back from injury.
He took second in the senior men's race over a muddy and tough course in round 10 at Swanbourne.
The stop-start season and quick return to form delighted Martin.
He said: "This is probably my best result all season and only my third race after a six-week break recovering from a broken finger. I'm super happy."
He wasn't the only one who stood on the second step of the podium too with Alfie Aldridge just edged out in the juniors.
Alarik Knox was fourth in U12 boys while Rachel Dunn secured fourth in the V40 women as did Paul Caton in the V50 men's.
Caton's result was even more impressive after a crash and puncture before the start and four bike-changes during the race to deal with the build-up of mud.
John Jones was eighth.