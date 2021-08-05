News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Verulam Reallymoving channel Olympic success to bring wins closer to home

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:15 AM August 5, 2021   
Andrea Bartoluccio, Luke Houghton and Jared Millar of Verulam Reallymoving at Bovingdon

Andrea Bartoluccio and Luke Houghton celebrate with Verulam Reallymoving team-mate Jared Millar after his win at Bovingdon. - Credit: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Verulam Reallymoving have been emulating the success of Team GB’s Olympic heroes a little bit closer to home - with a series of successes at Bovingdon, Hillingdon and Milton Keynes.

The main one was on the former Hertfordshire airfield where the St Albans-based cycling race team not only took the win in the cat 3/4 race through Jared Millar, but thanks to an excellent squad effort, they also claimed second with Luke Houghton and fifth for Andrea Bartoluccio.

Jared Millar and Luke Houghton of Verulam Reallymoving on the podium at Bovingdon

Jared Millar and Luke Houghton of Verulam Reallymoving on the podium at Bovingdon. - Credit: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Houghton said: "It was an awesome team effort. The three of us had most moves covered throughout. We each tried solo breaks which certainly helped reduce the group down to about eight by the end of the race.

"Jared went with three laps to go and Andrea and I covered everyone else so that Jared took the bunch sprint at the finish."

Jared Millar of Verulam Reallymoving in action at Bovingdon

Jared Millar of Verulam Reallymoving in action at Bovingdon. - Credit: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Millar was quick to give thanks to this team-mates after the win.

He said: ”It was a good team effort with Luke and Andrea softening up the group and then disrupting the chase."

Bartoluccio had gone into the event on a high with victory in the latest round of the Miche West Thames League at Hillingdon a few days earlier.

Houghton meanwhile had placed second in the Kenton RC Terry Cronin Memorial Circuit Race.

The Verulam Reallymoving juniors were in good form too at the same Bovingdon event, even surviving a big crash with three laps to go.

Alfie Aldridge of Verulam Reallymoving in action at Bovingdon

Alfie Aldridge of Verulam Reallymoving in action at Bovingdon. - Credit: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Alfie Aldridge was one of those to come down but re-mounted to finish fourth, one place ahead of team-mate Jamie Maxen in fifth.

Jamie Maxen follows Verulam Reallymoving team-mate Alfie Aldridge at Bovingdon

Jamie Maxen follows Verulam Reallymoving team-mate Alfie Aldridge at Bovingdon. - Credit: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Verulam's other riders chipped in with the positive results too, Paul Caton claiming another age-category win at MK Bowl after getting in the decisive break.

Cycling
St Albans News

