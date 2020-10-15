Advanced search

Will Smith moving up after confirming switch from Verulam Reallymoving to Zappi Junior Racing Team

PUBLISHED: 06:54 17 October 2020

Will Smith in action for Verulam Reallymoving at the Bovingdon Bomber. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

One of Verulam Reallymoving’s talented squad has taken the next step on his promising career by switching to Zappi Junior Racing Team in 2021.

Will Smith has picked up plenty of successes with the St Albans-based cycling race team but this move will see him compete all over Europe.

He said “I want to thank everyone at Verulam Reallymoving and Verulam Cycling Club for their support over the past two years.

“The club and the race team are absolutely brilliant and the future is definitely bright at Verulam.”

Club chairman Doug Driscoll said: “We are delighted to see Will being recognised and moving on to the next stage of his career.

“The team is very much about developing local talent and providing a pathway to help riders progress onto greater things.

“I am sure Will will have a sparkling cycling career and we look forward to following his progress over the years.”

