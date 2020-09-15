Verulam Reallymoving’s Luke Houghton boosted by King of the Bomber crown
PUBLISHED: 16:15 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 15 September 2020
Archant
Verulam Reallymoving’s Luke Houghton says overall victory in the Bovingdon Bomber cycling series has given him a massive confidence boost.
He took enough points in the final round of races to clinch the King of the Bomber title, beating Louis Francis of Watford Velo Sport.
Houghton said: “Throughout the competition I’ve had stiff competition from the likes of Corey Ashley and Louis Francis, who have not made it easy, but there has been a great camaraderie and respect for one-another.
“I’ve had a few team mates who have been at the races helping me win the King of the Bomber trophy who were willing to sacrifice their own chances of victory to help me win the races.
“I’m really happy to win the King of the Bomber, it’s given me a huge confidence boost.”
Of the other Verulam riders Will Smith finished fourth overall while George Olive was ninth.
