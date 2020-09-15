Advanced search

Verulam Reallymoving’s Luke Houghton boosted by King of the Bomber crown

PUBLISHED: 16:15 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 15 September 2020

Verulam Reallymoving's Ryan Allen and Luke Houghton lead the peloton at the Bovingdon Bomber cycle series. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Verulam Reallymoving's Ryan Allen and Luke Houghton lead the peloton at the Bovingdon Bomber cycle series. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Verulam Reallymoving’s Luke Houghton says overall victory in the Bovingdon Bomber cycling series has given him a massive confidence boost.

Luke Houghton won the Bovingdon Bomber cycle series for the 2020 season. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHYLuke Houghton won the Bovingdon Bomber cycle series for the 2020 season. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

He took enough points in the final round of races to clinch the King of the Bomber title, beating Louis Francis of Watford Velo Sport.

Ryan Allen in action for Verulam Reallymoving at the Bovingdon Bomber cycle series. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHYRyan Allen in action for Verulam Reallymoving at the Bovingdon Bomber cycle series. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Houghton said: “Throughout the competition I’ve had stiff competition from the likes of Corey Ashley and Louis Francis, who have not made it easy, but there has been a great camaraderie and respect for one-another.

Corey Ashley celebrates but it was Luke Houghton who won this sprint. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHYCorey Ashley celebrates but it was Luke Houghton who won this sprint. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

“I’ve had a few team mates who have been at the races helping me win the King of the Bomber trophy who were willing to sacrifice their own chances of victory to help me win the races.

Corey Ashley celebrates but it was Luke Houghton who won this sprint. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHYCorey Ashley celebrates but it was Luke Houghton who won this sprint. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

“I’m really happy to win the King of the Bomber, it’s given me a huge confidence boost.”

Luke Houghton won the Bovingdon Bomber cycle series for the 2020 season. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHYLuke Houghton won the Bovingdon Bomber cycle series for the 2020 season. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Of the other Verulam riders Will Smith finished fourth overall while George Olive was ninth.

