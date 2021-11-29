Verulam Reallymoving celebrate successful year by signing up sponsors for 2022 campaign

Verulam Reallymoving cycling team will head into the 2022 season with the continued support of their three main backers.

Verulam Cycling Club, house-moving price comparison site Reallymoving.com, and accountancy firm Rayner Essex have all agreed to back the St Albans-based outfit.

And they will be joined by two new sponsors for the upcoming year as they look to kick-on

The Manson Group is based in St Albans and specialise in printing and publications while SpokeCycles CC is a popular coffee ship and professional bike workshop in Codicote, among both cyclists and walkers.

Rosie Rogers, director of Reallymoving.com said: “We are now entering our fifth year as joint lead sponsor and we’ve watched with pride as the riders have become a formidable team.

"Seeing the young riders growing through the ranks and taking podiums at local, regional and national levels has been inspirational.

"It has been a joy for our company to sponsor them over the past five years and long may their success continue."

Samuel Stacey of Verulam Reallymoving cycling team. - Credit: VERULAM REALLYMOVING

That success has seen a number of their riders progress through the ranks and reach some of the top British and continental teams.

Verulam Reallymoving team manager Doug Driscoll said: “We are delighted to see our talented 16-year-old junior rider Amy Harvey selected to ride for the Brother UK Team OnForm development squad.

"This is very much what the race team is all about - providing a pathway to help young riders progress to the next level.

"We also saw that in 2019 with Will Smith progressing to the international Z Junior Racing Team.

"However, some of our veteran riders, notably Paul Caton, Jared Miller and John Jones, have had some exceptional results this year and have proven that the team is not just about the rising stars."

Despite COVID-19 restrictions the team has enjoyed a highly successful 2021 season, with multiple wins in road-racing and cyclo-cross events.

The successes of the youths and juniors were recognised in Verulam Cycling Club's annual awards with Jamie Maxen being presented with the trophies in both the junior road race and hill-climb categories, Beth Watson taking both the girls' track cup and girls' junior circuit cup and Samuel Stacey winning the U16 Track Racing trophy.

In the seniors, Andrea Bartoluccio won the men’s road race cup and Amy Harvey won the women’s event.

Paul Caton of Verulam Reallymoving cycling team in cyclo-cross action. - Credit: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Paul Caton picked up the vets road race trophy with Issy Zimmerman and John Jones both winning time trial trophies.

Karine Jones took the women’s seabird time trial award.

More recently, Emma Knox was first in the U12 girls' race at the Rockingham Forest Wheelers Central Cross-country League with brother Alarik third in the U14 boys'.

Rachel Dunn and Liz McKie of Verulam Reallymoving cycling team with Verulam Cycling Club's Claire Sharp. - Credit: VERULAM REALLYMOVING

There were second places for Rachel Dunn (V40 women) and Liz McKie (V50 women) while Caton was the winner of the V60 category at the Bob Pear Memorial Eastern League Cyclo-cross League meeting in Colchester.