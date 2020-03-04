Verulam Reallymoving looking forward to 2020 being a bigger and better year than ever before

Some of the 2020 Verulam Reallymoving squad at the season launch with the squad's sponsors.

Verulam Reallymoving cycling race team will head into their fourth season with the biggest squad since their inception.

Verulam Cycling Club chairman Doug Driscoll is interviewed by Jez Cox at the 2020 Verulam Reallymoving season launch.

The St Albans-based team held their annual launch night at The Horn, showing off a number of new faces and a redesigned kit to reflect their new sponsors.

Some of the 2020 Verulam Reallymoving squad at the season launch.

Verulam Cycling Club and Reallymoving.com continue to be the lead sponsors but they have been joined on the jersey by accountants Rayner Essex and Wheathampstead's Electric Bike Vault.

The new Verulam Reallymoving kit for the 2020 season.

Both new sponsors expressed their delight at joining the club when interviewed by compere Jez Cox, who aside from his commentating duties runs Oaklands Wolves Cycling Academy.

Beth Watson is interviewed by Jez Cox at the 2020 Verulam Reallymoving season launch.

Among the new riders on the stage were Hatfield's George Olive, who moves over from Finchley Racing Team, while U16 Ella Ruggles has made the switch from Hitchin Nomads.

Will Smith is interviewed by Jez Cox at the 2020 Verulam Reallymoving season launch.

The club will host a round of the Central Road Race League on Sunday, May 17.