Verulam Reallymoving looking forward to 2020 being a bigger and better year than ever before
PUBLISHED: 12:53 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 04 March 2020
Judith Parry Photography
Verulam Reallymoving cycling race team will head into their fourth season with the biggest squad since their inception.
The St Albans-based team held their annual launch night at The Horn, showing off a number of new faces and a redesigned kit to reflect their new sponsors.
Verulam Cycling Club and Reallymoving.com continue to be the lead sponsors but they have been joined on the jersey by accountants Rayner Essex and Wheathampstead's Electric Bike Vault.
Both new sponsors expressed their delight at joining the club when interviewed by compere Jez Cox, who aside from his commentating duties runs Oaklands Wolves Cycling Academy.
Among the new riders on the stage were Hatfield's George Olive, who moves over from Finchley Racing Team, while U16 Ella Ruggles has made the switch from Hitchin Nomads.
The club will host a round of the Central Road Race League on Sunday, May 17.