Verulam Reallymoving celebrate another successful road season as next gen show class

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:52 PM September 11, 2022
Samuel Stacey of Verulam Reallymoving at the Welwyn Track League.

Samuel Stacey of Verulam Reallymoving at the Welwyn Track League.

Verulam Reallymoving are about to bring the curtain down on the road racing part of the season - and their sixth year has been no less fantastic than the rest.

A new wave of talented youngsters has backed up, and sometimes surpassed, the more experienced members of the St Albans-based cycling race team.

Dale Jetmar of Verulam Reallymoving at the Welwyn Track League.

Dale Jetmar of Verulam Reallymoving at the Welwyn Track League.

The team’s confidence in its youngsters has been re-affirmed in recent weeks with U16 Samuel Stacey taking a set of podium finishes in races at the Welwyn Track League and Dale Jetmar continuing her strong form too with top-three placings.

George Rice of Verulam Reallymoving at the Welwyn Track League.

George Rice of Verulam Reallymoving at the Welwyn Track League.

The senior riders also put down a marker for the cyclo-cross season with Andrea Bartoluccio taking second in the first round of the London & South East competition at Lancing on the back of narrowly missing out on the win at the Finsbury Park Road Race.

Matt Davey of Verulam Reallymoving leads the way at the Welwyn Track League.

Matt Davey of Verulam Reallymoving leads the way at the Welwyn Track League.

On the track Matt Davey was fourth in the Eastern Region 10-mile championship.

Verulam's  masters racers have shown that their talents have not faded too, with Jared Millar taking first in the BMCR Hoggenberg Classic and Paul Caton winning his category at the FNSS mountain bike race at Naseby.

Team manager Doug Driscoll said: “A key ambition has always been to provide a pathway for local young riders to get into the sport seriously, and with the likes of George Rice, Dale Jetmar and Samuel Stacey now all competing at the front of their respective age groups, we’re seeing a new wave of talent coming through.

"We’re hoping they will follow in the footsteps of the riders such as Will Smith and Matt Watson who have had success in Italy and Spain.

"Samuel Stacey has recently been invited onto the next stage of the British Cycling talent development pathway so we’re very hopeful that he too will go on to become another success story."

