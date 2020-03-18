Advanced search

Verulam Reallymoving show a clean pair of wheels across various age categories

PUBLISHED: 09:30 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 18 March 2020

Tyler Six in action for Verulam Reallymoving at Milton Keynes.

Tyler Six in action for Verulam Reallymoving at Milton Keynes.

Archant

British Cycling have now put a stop to all racing and events until the end of April but Verulam Reallymoving still made sure they got some racing before they did.

Ella Ruggles on the podium for Verulam Reallymoving at Hillingdon.Ella Ruggles on the podium for Verulam Reallymoving at Hillingdon.

The masters squad raced in round one of the Le Col series held at the Cyclopark in Gravesend.

Euan Woodliffe of Welwyn Wheelers stands on the top of the podium at the Cyclopark in Gravesend while Will Smith of Verulam Reallymoving took second (right).Euan Woodliffe of Welwyn Wheelers stands on the top of the podium at the Cyclopark in Gravesend while Will Smith of Verulam Reallymoving took second (right).

Jared Millar got the best result with a second place and Nick Coe looked in fine form until a puncture ended his involvement.

Beth Watson sprints to second place for Verulam Reallymoving at Milton Keynes.Beth Watson sprints to second place for Verulam Reallymoving at Milton Keynes.

The talented youth squad were out in force too at a number of venues.

Ella Ruggles (left) on the podium for Verulam Reallymoving at Milton Keynes.Ella Ruggles (left) on the podium for Verulam Reallymoving at Milton Keynes.

They started at the Milton Keynes Bowl where they were joined by aspiring racers from sponsor Verulam Cycling Club.

Beth Watson (right) on the podium for Verulam Reallymoving at Milton Keynes.Beth Watson (right) on the podium for Verulam Reallymoving at Milton Keynes.

Emma Knox started things off with a fourth in the U10 girls’ while Tyler Six got himself up to seventh in the U12 boys’ despite a mechanical issue over the first two laps.

Beth Watson and Ella Ruggles in action for Verulam Reallymoving at Hillingdon.Beth Watson and Ella Ruggles in action for Verulam Reallymoving at Hillingdon.

He was one place behind Verulam’s Henry Barker.

There were two podiums in the U14 and U16 girls’ with Beth Watson sprinting to be second U14 and Ella Ruggles taking third in the U16 category.

The pair were back in action the following day at Hillingdon with the final positions reversed, Watson third and Ruggles second.

Hillingdon also saw Jamie Maxen come 10th in the U16 boys’ while back at the Cyclopark Will was an excellent third in the VC Londres March Crits.

Most Read

Harpenden man in hospitality loses job due to coronavirus

Harpenden man Peter Boswell claims he has lost his job due to the coronavirus. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans pubs face closure crisis over coronovirus strategy

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. Local pubs face an unprecedented crisis because of coronavirus. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Permission refused for additional caravan pitches in St Albans district

Additional caravans for a site in Sandridge have been rejected by SADC.

Most Read

Harpenden man in hospitality loses job due to coronavirus

Harpenden man Peter Boswell claims he has lost his job due to the coronavirus. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

St Albans pubs face closure crisis over coronovirus strategy

The Save St Albans Pubs campaign outside The Boot in St Albans. Local pubs face an unprecedented crisis because of coronavirus. Picture: Save St Albans Pubs

Coronavirus drive-through service launches in Harpenden

A drive-through testing service has now launched in Harpenden. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Permission refused for additional caravan pitches in St Albans district

Additional caravans for a site in Sandridge have been rejected by SADC.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Verulam Reallymoving show a clean pair of wheels across various age categories

Tyler Six in action for Verulam Reallymoving at Milton Keynes.

Lady Saints looking forward to third successive cup final if football restarts this year

St Albans Ladies have reached the final of the Beds & Herts Women's League Cup. Picture: LEONIE CITRON

Mother-of-four who worked in Shenley dies of coronavirus in Bali

Kimberley Finlayson worked in Shenley. Picture: Dentistry.co.uk.

Comment: Stress at the shops as Herts gets set for self-isolation

Anti-bacterial handwash is in short supply UK-wide. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24