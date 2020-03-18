Verulam Reallymoving show a clean pair of wheels across various age categories

British Cycling have now put a stop to all racing and events until the end of April but Verulam Reallymoving still made sure they got some racing before they did.

The masters squad raced in round one of the Le Col series held at the Cyclopark in Gravesend.

Jared Millar got the best result with a second place and Nick Coe looked in fine form until a puncture ended his involvement.

The talented youth squad were out in force too at a number of venues.

They started at the Milton Keynes Bowl where they were joined by aspiring racers from sponsor Verulam Cycling Club.

Emma Knox started things off with a fourth in the U10 girls’ while Tyler Six got himself up to seventh in the U12 boys’ despite a mechanical issue over the first two laps.

He was one place behind Verulam’s Henry Barker.

There were two podiums in the U14 and U16 girls’ with Beth Watson sprinting to be second U14 and Ella Ruggles taking third in the U16 category.

The pair were back in action the following day at Hillingdon with the final positions reversed, Watson third and Ruggles second.

Hillingdon also saw Jamie Maxen come 10th in the U16 boys’ while back at the Cyclopark Will was an excellent third in the VC Londres March Crits.