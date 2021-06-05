First win in Verulam Reallymoving colours for new star Amy Harvey

Published: 11:19 AM June 5, 2021

Amy Harvey was on top of the podium for the first time since signing for Verulam Reallymoving at the end of the season. - Credit: VERULAM REALLYMOVING

Amy Harvey has claimed her first success since a winter switch to Verulam Reallymoving.

The former Barking & Dagenham rider crossed the line first at the CAMS-BASSO Grand Prix, held at Redbridge Cycle Centre.

Still a junior but eligible to race in the category three senior race, the new star of the St Albans cycling race team beat Ellen Inglis of Team OnForm into second with Emma Watson of Grinta Coaching third.

She said: “The three of us managed to get in the winning break and we ended up lapping the rest of the field but by attacking on the final climb of Hog Hill, I was able to win the sprint.”

The event was backed by the British UCI Continental CAMS-Basso women’s team.

The squad, born out of the Brother UK-Tifosi team, is highly active in promoting women’s racing at all levels and under the shining sun, the day long programme of races was a huge success.

Verulam Reallymoving's Paul Caton was just outside the podium places at the Sevale Road Race.

Organised by British Masters Cycle Racing he took fourth, just being pipped to third in the bunch sprint behind two breakaway riders.