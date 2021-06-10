News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Verulam Reallymoving and Velo Club Londres combine to lift Youth Team Track Championship

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:15 AM June 10, 2021   
Carys Lloyd, Anna Lloyd and Verulam Reallymoving's Beth Watson in the team pursuit at Herne Hill.

It is not just on the road where Verulam Reallymoving are picking up where they left over - the St Albans-based cycling race team have been enjoying themselves on the track too.

The latest was the Youth Team Track Championship, held at the historic Herne Hill velodrome, venue of the 1948 Olympics.

Teaming with Velo Club Londres, to enter a squad, they came out on top in the U16 girls category.

Verulam's Beth Watson and sisters Carys and Anna Lloyd from VC Londres battled against seven other teams in seven different track events.

Beth Watson opens the alcohol free fizz on the podium at Herne Hill

A second place in the opening sprint race was followed by a win for Watson in the scratch race

The Lloyd sisters then claimed the the individual pursuit and madison while Watson's first attempt at the keirin ended with a third place.

The trio then combined to win the final event of the day, the team pursuit, winning the competition by 10 clear points.

Carys Lloyd, Anna Lloyd and Verulam Reallymoving's Beth Watson

Watson said: "We'd carefully planned our strategy for the scratch race in advance with Carys attacking early and then I would attack again as soon as the field came back together.

"It’s something that we’ve been learning at the British Cycling Regional School of Racing sessions this year and it came off perfectly.

"As soon as the field came back together I attached again and it stuck.

"I’ve raced the track league at Welwyn but I’m new to events such as the keirin and team pursuit. I really enjoyed it, particularly how the tactics are so critical to winning, and I can easily see track becoming my specialism in bike racing."

