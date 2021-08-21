Max power produces win for Verulam Reallymoving youngster Jamie Maxen

Published: 11:25 AM August 21, 2021

Jamie Maxen takes the win for Verulam Reallymoving on day two of the South East Road Race League. - Credit: WILLIAM FRENCH

Jamie Maxen led a busy week for Verulam Reallymoving - claiming a big victory on the regional stage.

The St Albans-based cycle race team youngster won overall general classification, as well as the final stage, in the South East Road Race League, held at the Cyclopark in Gravesend.

He had help from team-mate Ryan Allen, with whom he also won the team time trial, and it allowed him to pip George Sales after a battle royal for the time bonuses in that final race.

Maxen said: “After finishing the first day in second place, Ryan and I teamed up with Jacob James of TrainSharp Development Team and the three of us managed to win the team time trial.

"I then won the final race with an early sprint as well as taking the prime lap so that put me first on GC at the end.”

Allen added: “It was insane. Jamie did such a great job of picking up time bonuses on the finish line over the two days, and in the prime too.

"It was really tough racing over the weekend so it’s great for Jamie to get the win."

Determination in another tough race also paid off for Paul Caton who won the Coalville Wheelers Tour of Breedon in Leicestershire, a 45-mile race over five laps including a tough 1km climb of Vinegar Hill to the finish at the top.

He said: "I felt rubbish and nearly climbed off after a lap but I persevered, making sure I was in every move. When it came down to a bunch sprint with what was left of the field, that was perfect for me."

He followed that up with third at the masters criterium at the MK Bowl while Andrea Bartoluccio continued his great debut season with the team with second overall in the Hillingdon Miche West Thames 15-Race Series.

The youngsters in the Verulam club have also been producing fine performances.

Samuel Stacey, 13, picked up two wins at the Welwyn Track League at Gosling Stadum while Alfie Aldridge and Beth Watson both looked good in the two-day Pembrey Youth National races in Wales, the latter finishing 10th in the final 70-minutes race.