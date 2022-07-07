Verulam Reallymoving youngsters shine at Fete du Velo

Samuel Stacey is all smiles as he crosses the finish line in the under-14 boys' race at the Fete du Velo - Credit: Judith Parry Photography

Verulam Reallymoving's youngsters did particularly well in the eighth annual Fete du Velo at the weekend.

The event, held on a closed-road circuit running around Redbourn village common, saw Samuel Stacey win the under-14 boys' event, with Alarik Knox in sixth place.

Alarik Knox at the Fete du Velo - Credit: Judith Parry Photography

And George Rice came home in second place in the under-10 boys' race, as Sofie McRae won the under-eight girls' honours.

George Rice in action at the Fete du Velo - Credit: Judith Parry Photography

Andrea Bartoluccio finished seventh and Matt Wight ninth in the 2/3/4 junior men's race, with Karine Jones crossing the line in fifth place in the junior women's event.

Josh Hemmings and Matt Wight in action at the Fete du Velo - Credit: Judith Parry Photography

Doug Driscoll, Verulam Reallymoving team manager, said: "This club has really pulled together to help create one of the best days of cycle racing in Hertfordshire this year.

Jamie Maxen and Matt Davey in action at the Fete du Velo - Credit: Judith Parry Photography

"We put a special focus on the youth categories and I have been delighted to see the young talent coming through from the local clubs.

Karine Jones in action at the Fete du Velo - Credit: Judith Parry Photography

"The rider feedback has been fantastic and we hope to be back against next year."

Alice Butcher and Rachel Jones at the Fete du Velo - Credit: Judith Parry Photography

Luke Houghton described the event as 'an amazing day' and said: "Honestly, one of the most fun and enjoyable races I've done in a long time.

"Great to see racing back in Redbourn and to catch up with so many good friends."

Luke Houghton ahead of Andrea Bortoluccio at the Fete du Velo - Credit: Judith Parry Photography



