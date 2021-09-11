News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Verulam Reallymoving don't miss a beat as cyclo-cross returns

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:47 AM September 11, 2021   
Ella Ruggles of Verulam Reallymoving won the junior women's race at round one of the Central Cyclo-cross League.

While the summer road racing season may still have a few stories yet to tell, the winter version of cycling is off and running- with Verulam Reallymoving showing they have not missed a beat.

The 2020 Central League cyclo-cross season was completely cancelled but the St Albans-based race team started the 2021 iteration with podiums in numerous age categories.

Paul Caton of Verulam Reallymoving in action in the Central Cyclo-cross League at Silverstone.

Round one was at a fast, dry and dusty course in the grounds of the Silverstone motor-racing circuit and 17-year old Ella Ruggles took her first win for the team in the discipline in the junior women.

Paul Caton of Verulam Reallymoving was second at round one of the Central Cyclo-cross League at Silverstone.

Paul Caton was second in the V60 men race, beaten by world champion Dave McMullen, and Liz McKie also took a silver in the V50 women.

Liz McKie of Verulam Reallymoving was second at round one of the Central Cyclo-cross League at Silverstone.

Further podiums followed for Rachel Dunn, third in the V40 women, and Emma Knox, third in the U12 girls.

Rachel Dunn of Verulam Reallymoving was third at round one of the Central Cyclo-cross League at Silverstone.

John Jones narrowly missed with fourth in the V50 category and new signing Joshua Hemmings was looking strong until a crash ended his ride in the junior men's race.

However, the Oaklands Wolves Cycling Academy student looks certain to feature at the front of the field in future rounds.

John Jones of Verulam Reallymoving in action in the Central Cyclo-cross League at Silverstone.

There were still successes on the road as Issy Zimmerman was third in the 19-mile, 50-plus category at the British National Time Trial Championships in Warwickshire while Roger Porter of Verulam Cycling Club won his age category.

Cycling
St Albans News

