Will Smith called-up by GB as Verulam Reallymoving's success has benefits on and off the bike

Verulam Reallymoving's Will Smith receives his GB jersey. Archant

Verulam Reallymoving's continuing success is bringing recognition and further joy on and off the bike.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Verulam Reallymoving's Will Smith attacks the U16 field at the MK Bowl. Verulam Reallymoving's Will Smith attacks the U16 field at the MK Bowl.

The St Albans-based cycling racing team have seen a number of their talented youngsters receive call-ups to join various GB programmes.

Verulam Reallymoving's Will Smith attacks at the Alan Rosner Memorial. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY Verulam Reallymoving's Will Smith attacks at the Alan Rosner Memorial. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Beth Watson, Jamie Maxen and Will Smith are all part of the British Cycling Talent Development Pathway, with all three being coached and educated by British Cycling's regional school of racing.

Verulam Reallymoving Racing Team will have extra sponsors for the new season. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY Verulam Reallymoving Racing Team will have extra sponsors for the new season. Picture: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

The plan is to prepare them for the next stage as well as regional and national competitions and it is to that level that Smith is now moving to, after being named an apprentice.

Alfie Aldridge of Verulam Reallymoving won the junior race at round seven of the Central Cyclo-cross League. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY Alfie Aldridge of Verulam Reallymoving won the junior race at round seven of the Central Cyclo-cross League. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

He Smith said: "I have been selected for the programme due to my performance at National races, especially my commitment and preparation leading up to the National Championships which got me a second place

Rachel Dunn of Verulam Reallymoving was second in the V40 women's race at round seven of the Central Cyclo-cross League. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY Rachel Dunn of Verulam Reallymoving was second in the V40 women's race at round seven of the Central Cyclo-cross League. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

"I have just completed my first camp in Manchester and it was a great way to kick off the year

"I really enjoyed it. It felt good to get the GB jersey but there is still a long way to go."

It is partly success like this that has helped the team attract further sponsors for next season.

Rayner Essex and the Electric Bike Vault have joined Verulam CC and Reallymoving.com in confirming their support of the 35-strong team in 2020.

Verulam Cycling Club chairman Doug Driscoll said: "Creating the racing team has been a great success for Verulam. We've now successfully completed three full seasons as a race team and have had huge success in achieving the ambitions we set out with.

"Our youth squad now competes at the highest level nationally and our seniors, women and masters are all taking regular podiums in road, track and cyclo-cross.

"Having these new sponsors on-board for 2020 enables us to invest further in coaching for our athletes."

The Electric Bike Vault in Wheathampstead is a new entrant to Hertfordshire's cycling business scene and meets the usual needs of the traditional cyclist as well as specialising e-bikes.

Owner Leigh Stephenson said: "From my youngest age I have been involved with bikes and I know the joy you experience from cycling.

"To this end I am delighted to be supporting this forward-thinking team that embraces this passion in a very focused manner."

Antony Federer, managing partner at Rayner Essex, said: "Backing Verulam Reallymoving is an obvious choice of us. We're aware of the success they're having, particularly with the young up-coming racers, and we're really excited to see our support help the youths, juniors, seniors and masters achieve even more."

The team also continued their success in round seven of the Central Cyclo-cross League at Leighton Buzzard.

Alfie Aldridge won the junior's race while Rachel Dunn took second place in the V40 women's race.

And there were fourth places for both Liz McKie & Paul Caton in their respective races.