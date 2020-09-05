Advanced search

Smith and Nwaka lead Verulam Reallymoving’s assault on time-trial championship

PUBLISHED: 13:53 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 05 September 2020

Stan Nwaka of Verulam Reallymoving cycling. Picture: NEWBURY VELO

Stan Nwaka of Verulam Reallymoving cycling. Picture: NEWBURY VELO

Archant

Will Smith, Verulam Reallymoving’s highly-rated U16 rider, and masters’ racer Stan Nwaka took to the national stage as cycling continues its return from lockdown.

Stan Nwaka of Verulam Reallymoving cycling. Picture: NEWBURY VELOStan Nwaka of Verulam Reallymoving cycling. Picture: NEWBURY VELO

The pair were competing in the Cycling Time Trials Championships, a 10-mile race against the clock, and it was an experience that was slightly novel for Smith.

He said: “This was only my fourth timed event and I wasn’t targeting the race but just wanted to see how I would stack up.

“I did a time of 21:10 which I am disappointed with but I learnt a lot from it and know what I need to do to get better.

“I have a few easy adjustments I can make and some harder ones, and I am now setting myself the goal of going sub 20 minutes”

Will Smith of Verulam Reallymoving cycling.Will Smith of Verulam Reallymoving cycling.

Nwaka, however, is no stranger to the discipline and he came home in 23:32

He said: “It was an amazing event with the cream of the UK competing and it was hugely exciting to be part of this national event.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested after car chase in St Albans

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Council in crisis after St Albans Local Plan thrown out by planning inspectors

What next for St Albans Local Plan?

Warning to public after Herts borough reports increase in COVID-19 cases

There has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in Dacorum. Photo: Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Harpenden home brewer bids for off-licence set-up in his flat

Home brewer Mark Cottingham is producing more beer than he can drink!

Pilot walks away from Sandridge plane crash

A plane has crashed in Sandridge. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Teenage girls arrested after car chase in St Albans

Two people were arrested after a collision following a police pursuit of a stolen car in St Albans. Picture: BCH Road Policing Unit

Council in crisis after St Albans Local Plan thrown out by planning inspectors

What next for St Albans Local Plan?

Warning to public after Herts borough reports increase in COVID-19 cases

There has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in Dacorum. Photo: Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Harpenden home brewer bids for off-licence set-up in his flat

Home brewer Mark Cottingham is producing more beer than he can drink!

Pilot walks away from Sandridge plane crash

A plane has crashed in Sandridge. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Why your support matters to Rennie Grove Hospice

Zak Barwell, who is studying to be an accountant, has dedicated his AAT Apprentice of the Year award to his late mum Emma from whom he inherited his career focus.

Smith and Nwaka lead Verulam Reallymoving’s assault on time-trial championship

Stan Nwaka of Verulam Reallymoving cycling. Picture: NEWBURY VELO

Radlett’s Alex Jones glad to be back in the driving seat after lockdown

Radlett's Alex Jones was pleased with his efforts at Brands Hatch in the Formula Vee Championship.

Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament protests in St Albans City Centre

The St Albans Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament displayed a banner in the city centre during July and August. Picture: St Albans CND

Event to reunite stolen bicycles from across Hertfordshire with rightful owners

The stolen bikes were recovered from East Herts and Welwyn Hatfield.