Smith and Nwaka lead Verulam Reallymoving’s assault on time-trial championship

Stan Nwaka of Verulam Reallymoving cycling. Picture: NEWBURY VELO Archant

Will Smith, Verulam Reallymoving’s highly-rated U16 rider, and masters’ racer Stan Nwaka took to the national stage as cycling continues its return from lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stan Nwaka of Verulam Reallymoving cycling. Picture: NEWBURY VELO Stan Nwaka of Verulam Reallymoving cycling. Picture: NEWBURY VELO

The pair were competing in the Cycling Time Trials Championships, a 10-mile race against the clock, and it was an experience that was slightly novel for Smith.

He said: “This was only my fourth timed event and I wasn’t targeting the race but just wanted to see how I would stack up.

“I did a time of 21:10 which I am disappointed with but I learnt a lot from it and know what I need to do to get better.

“I have a few easy adjustments I can make and some harder ones, and I am now setting myself the goal of going sub 20 minutes”

Will Smith of Verulam Reallymoving cycling. Will Smith of Verulam Reallymoving cycling.

Nwaka, however, is no stranger to the discipline and he came home in 23:32

He said: “It was an amazing event with the cream of the UK competing and it was hugely exciting to be part of this national event.”