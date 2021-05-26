Jamie Maxen on course for CiCLE Classic with success in Gravesend
- Credit: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY
Egan Bernal's maglia rosa isn't the only pink jersey that has been seen at the front of races recently - with Verulam Reallymoving enjoying a great start to their season.
Jamie Maxen won the category three men’s race at the South East Road Race League, held at the Cyclopark in Gravesend.
The 16-year-old said: "I was planning to attack with one lap to go, but just before I got there someone else went. We let him go for a bit but as the group accelerated to catch him it started to split up.
"I used this opportunity to get a flying pace up before going past the sprinters and then the leader, and holding my lead till the finish."
One race he has earmarked is the Junior CiCLE Classic in Rutland next month. Using terrain on and off road, it has the feel of some of the early season Belgian classics and is often more a case of surviving than winning.
Jamie is not the only youngster making waves early on for the St Albans-based cycling team.
Alfie Aldridge opened his 2021 account with victory at the Northern Gateway Sports Park in Colchester while Amy Harvey was second junior in the Bovingdon Bomber.
