Successful running of Hog Hill race has Verulam ready for Fete du Velo at Redbourn

Verulam Reallymoving's Matt Pumo, Nick Coe, Jared Millar and Issy Zimmerman.

Verulam Cycling Club warmed up for their big day out in Redbourn with their racing team - Verulam Reallymoving - hosting the latest round of the LeCol/Arcadian Series.

Riders line up at the start of Verulam Reallymoving's Le Col/Arcadia race at Hog Hill.

They will help bring the Fete du Velo around Redbourn Common to life on Sunday, June 30, but before that the club's volunteers got a test run at the Hog Hill circuit.

The Le Col/Arcadian series is run by the League of Veteran Race Cyclists with all entrants aged 40 or over and split into five-year age bands.

And successfully putting on events like this is a large undertaking for the St Albans-based club which relies heavily on the support of its members in terms of planning and running the day itself.

Verulam chairman Doug Driscoll said: "It is great to see such serious racing in these age categories. It is also nice to see these experienced riders passing the knowledge that they have built up over the years down to the younger riders in the team.

Riders pass through the start line at Verulam Reallymoving's Le Col/Arcadia race at Hog Hill.

"We're now looking forward to putting on another great series of races for all ages at Redbourn."

This event in Redbridge was held in wet and windy conditions but still produced some tough and tight racing.

The ladies race saw strong performances put in by all participants but it was the home team's Rachel Dunn who came first, striking out early and winning by a comfortable margin.

Team-mates Verulam Reallymoving's Christine Pout and Natalie Kochs from Verulam CC worked together throughout the race and were able to secure the second and third positions respectively.

Verulam Reallymoving's Issy Zimmerman joins the break at Hog Hill.

In the men's race Verulam Reallymoving were again well represented.

It began at a frenetic pace and after an early break established itself, Issy Zimmerman put in a huge effort to bridge across from the bunch.

He managed to stay in the wheels to finish second in his age category while Jared Millar broke away from the main group on the final lap with some tactical assistance from Matt Pumo, with both finishing in the points, fourth and sixth in their groups.

Verulam Reallymoving's Nick Coe did his best to get to the break in the first race but had to be content with third for his age.