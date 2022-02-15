What's that coming over the hill? It's Muddy Monsters, it's Muddy Monsters

Verulam Cycling Club hosted the St Albans leg of the children's Muddy Monsters event. - Credit: JUDITH PARRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Muddy Monsters returned to St Albans with plenty of smiles from all who took part.

The event, hosted by Verulam Cycling Club, allows children across Herts and Beds to experience cyclo-cross racing for the first time.

A temporary course was constructed at Verulamium Park with races at U8, U10, U12, U14 and U16 age groups.

Verulam's youth development officer, Davinder Bhatia, said: "Although this was the first competitive youth cyclo-cross event we have organised for a while, it turned out to be a fantastic day of bike racing in St Albans.

"We saw a number of notable performances from our own youths and British Cycling were so impressed by the success of the event that they have asked us to run two races next season."

Among those youngsters from the club who picked up medals were Oliver Marchant, Bella Kerry, Remi Artis, George Rice and Eloisa Kerry while there were strong promising performances from Oliver McCrae and Owen Lu.

The club will soon be using the newly-built Cottonmill Community & Cycling Centre later which has a new and dedicated cyclo-cross circuit.